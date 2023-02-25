Gel manicure 101: Everything to know about gel nails

What isn’t to love about a luxurious long-lasting gel manicure? They provide a glamorous shine that is virtually indestructible. Their long-lasting high-intensity colour makes them ideal for holidays and special occasions, but also for everyday wear. Here’s everything you need to know before getting gel nails.

Chip-free nails for days? Yes, please. Who wouldn’t want a manicure that lasts for days, stays shiny, and dries in seconds? It’s no surprise that gel nails are so popular. But what exactly is gel manicure? Is it safe? And how long does gel nail polish last?

What is a gel manicure?

Gel manicures are known to last much longer than traditional polish manicures. But when asked what makes it last longer, most people stop there. Yes, the procedure is unique and includes the use of a lamp. But the actual polish is also different. Gel polishes contain stronger ingredients that grip the nail more tightly than traditional lacquers and are durable enough to withstand daily wear and tear without chipping.

What are the main differences between this formula and your regular lacquer? Gel polishes are more flexible and therefore more resistant to chips; gels are cured under an LED or UV nail lamp, whereas polishes cure in oxygen. Gels must be removed by soaking for at least ten minutes in acetone, whereas polishes can be easily removed with nail polish remover. The best part is that a gel manicure looks nearly identical to a regular polish manicure. However, gel polishes can feel a little different on your nails, almost rubbery. This is due to the ingredients that give the polish flexibility. While gel manicures can cause damage to your nails over time, they aren’t as damaging as acrylics.

How long do gel nails last?

A gel manicure will typically last two to three weeks. Just like with regular polish, how you treat your hands post gel nails and for the next two weeks will make a big difference in how long they last. If the gels are not chipping, leaving the gel polish on for two to three weeks is fine. However, as with any lacquer, taking breaks between manicures is a great way to keep your nails strong and healthy.

Do gel manicures damage your nails?

Not if they’re done properly! Gel manicures, when done professionally, are not detrimental to your nails, according to experts. However, without proper nail prep, application, and removal, it can be damaging. A common misconception is that gel manicures harm your nails, when in fact, the removal process is usually the most frightening part.

Avoid picking the gel off your own nails, and if you get your nails done at a salon, make sure your nail technician isn’t filing, buffing, or using a drill to remove the polish. This can seriously harm your nail beds.

Tips for making your gel nails last and keeping your natural nails healthy

Allow your natural nails to breathe in between gel manicures

Whether you use a gel or traditional polish formula, regular manicures of any kind can weaken your natural nails. The manicure procedure can cause dehydration and nail plate thinning.

The thick, armour-like coating of polish prevents nails from transferring oxygen. To avoid long-term damage, avoid consecutive gel appointments. This time off will allow the nails to rehydrate and repair.

Try to keep your UV lamp exposure to a minimum

Gel manicures may not be a safe option for people who are highly sensitive to UV light, according to a recent study from the American Academy of Dermatology. “The UV dose that you receive during a gel manicure is brief, but it’s intense,” Dr. Adigun said in the study. “Over time, this intense exposure can add up to cause skin damage.”

When you still need your gel fix, experts recommend bringing your own pair of gloves to protect your hands from UVA radiation (which also causes signs of premature ageing like dark spots and wrinkles).

Hot baths or showers can cause gel polish to lift

Hot water is a gel manicure’s worst enemy, which is why soaking them is the most effective way to remove them. Long baths, showers, or time spent in a hot tub can cause lifting, so try to avoid or limit these tasks, and always wear rubber gloves when doing the dishes!

Give your skin some TLC it deserves after the gel manicure is removed

It is critical to rehydrate the surrounding skin and cuticle, as well as the nail plate itself, following removal with a thick emollient or an overnight mask in order to rehydrate and repair the surrounding skin, cuticle, and nails.

Our edit of the best gel nail polishes for DIY gel nails at home

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock