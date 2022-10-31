Homegrown gender-neutral brands that urge you to blur the boundaries

Since fashion is all about breaking stereotypes and marking statements, here we have a list of homegrown gender-neutral brands breaking the monotony and helping us step into the domain of fluid fashion.

Gen-Z’s constant hunt for something new and the emerging concept of fluidity in the domain of fashion are two key factors responsible for the advent of gender-neutral brands in India. The fine line between menswear and womenswear is fading away one gender-fluid brand at a time, contributing to the vision of an inclusive tomorrow. To second that thought Shyma Shetty of Huemn claims that “the objective of gender fluid or gender agnostic fashion is simply to empower the wearer with the idea that fashion is made for everyone – not for a particular body, gender, age or look. It is to bring joy and help represent yourself closest to what you think you are and want to look like”

Gender-neutral brands are not just taking over our Instagram feeds, but our wardrobes too, and trust me there is nothing more chic and fashionable than breaking boundaries when it comes to fashion. And as Isha Ahuluwali, founder, of Moral Science says “clothes do not have any gender and it’s the wearer that assigns gender to them. Clothing has always been gender fluid, it’s only now that we as a society are becoming aware and more accepting of that reality” so on this note, let us list a few homegrown gender-neutral brands worth breaking the monotony of your gendered wardrobes.

Some homegrown gender-neutral brands on our radar

Bobo Calcutta

First up had to be the one taking several rounds on the gram the one painting the streets in vivid hues and neutral styles. Bobo Calcutta by Ayushman Mitra and Jeet Shahi is not just one of the most popular gender-neutral brands but is also one present in many wishlists. From clothing to accessories, the brand offers a wide range of abstract prints, bold designs and gender-fluid styles.

Balav

Balav, the brainchild of Vaishnavi Bala is a genderless high-street brand that aims at normalizing experimenting with fashion & using clothing as a mode to self-express. “A layman’s version of streetwear would be baggy pants and a big T-shirt, but the term streetwear to me is a means to put my personality out to the world. A blend of comfort, edgy & strong is what we aim at achieving with these pieces that are all created in light of a conceptual sorry that comes with it” says the founder herself.

Biskit

With minimalism at the brand’s core, Biskit by Harsha and Shruti Biswajit is where art and design intersect in an attempt to change the face of fashion. From giving a certain freedom to choose for yourself to every piece of the brand narrating a different story is what makes Biskit a creative and interactive part of an inclusive tomorrow.

Huemn

Well, this brand sure has its place in several celeb wardrobes, and now it’s time to bring it to yours too! Bold hues, a constantly evolving narrative, and thought-instigating designs are a few concepts that Pranav Misra and Shyma Shetty focused on while curating their brand- Huemn. Being one of the most popular gender-neutral brands in India, Huemn’s school of thought revolves around the fact that “it’s an exciting direction towards looking beyond gender. It’s an important shift in mindset that will lead to an inclusive safe space that involves conversations about body diversity, identity, and self-acceptance” says Shyma Shetty herself.

Almost Gods

This Delhi-based brand, Almost Gods, by Dhruv Khurana has some serious games and is one of the dopest streetwear brands in the town. The unique designs and concepts make this brand a class apart. Gen-Z came through and gave this brand a cult following but now it is a trend all around the world as celebrities like Machine Gun Kelly are repping their clothes.

Moral Science

Drawing inspiration from work wear silhouettes Moral Science’s moral story follows the path of functional and conceptual gender-neutral styles. And as Isha Ahluwalia, the founder claims, “ Clothing has always been gender fluid, it’s only now that we as a society are becoming aware and more accepting of that reality”. Inspired by her childhood tales and myths, Moral Science is all about one-of-a-kind pieces waiting to be a part of your cool and funky wardrobes.

Two point two studio

Anvita Sharma’s brainchild, Two point two studio follows the ‘agender is the new gender concept’ and tends to blur the lines between feminine and masculine clothing. The main philosophy of this brand is that beauty exists in every soul and there is beauty in imperfections which pretty much sums up the brand’s concept. From oversized to free-flowing silhouettes Two point two studio is the perfect blend of raw yet chic-looking pieces.

Hero Image: Courtesy @huemn/IG. Featured Image: Courtesy @bobocalcutta/IG.