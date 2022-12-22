Global ethnicwear brand Lashkaraa makes a foray into Indian wedding wardrobes

Lashkaraa, a US-based Indianwear label, curated by Sumeer Kaur, is all set to conquer our wedding wardrobes! And to gain insight into the brand’s journey from the United States to India, we decided to catch Sumeer candidly and spill her thoughts on the same.

The search for that perfect Indian outfit always lands us in a fix, especially while the wedding season is around the corner. But brands like Lashkaraa know how to get you out of that conundrum and add some exquisite staples to your wedding wardrobes. The brainchild of Summer Kaur, Lashkaraa has carved an unparalleled niche in the domain of ethnic ensembles. With beauty and heritage at the core, Lashkaraa is here to cater to all the effortlessly chic requirements of modern Indian women. Having noticed the limited and outdated options locally in the US for Indian style, Sumeer was inspired to bring the latest trends to the states.

The ensembles highlight the impressive artistry that involves complex and exquisite craftsmanship. From getting you dolled up for your BFF’s cocktail jamboree to adding a subtle floral touch to one of your sun-downer soirees, Lashkaraa is well-versed to cater to all your needs. Furthermore, in order to gain deeper insight into Summer’s vision, we decided to have an exclusive tête-à-tête with her about the brand’s success and her journey as a founder. Lashkaraa, a brand by Sumeer Kaur is here to dominate your wedding wardrobes!

Sumeer Kaur, founder of US-based ethnicwear label, Lashkaraa on her journey:

What has been your biggest learning from the fashion industry in your 10 years of experience?

Courage and experimentation are definitely a necessity of the industry if you want to make a statement for your brand. Patience and good problem-solving skills are also key since there will be fires to put out in an instant.

What is the one thing you love about being a part of the fashion industry?

The ability to innovate and create – being in this industry allows you to achieve creative fulfillment. Taking what you’re inspired by and building a whole collection is the most fulfilling part. Recently, I designed a whole collection around my love for butterflies – Garden of Serenity. This has to be my favourite part of the industry for sure, it is my creative escape.

What do you do to keep up with the fashion trends and yet keep your collections unique?

We base a lot of our collections on what has performed well with our clients. If a certain colour or style is performing well with our clients, we will build off of that to create something new. That helps in designing new styles in line with what will also perform well commercially.

How is working in the industry different today than when you started?

Accessibility for sure. There are now so many online fashion design schools, which is amazing. When I started out, no programs were being offered online and all the courses were in-person and full-time. Now if someone is unable to commit full-time, they can take things at their own pace online and I wish I had that when I was starting out

How is the Indian market different than the US market? What is the best and the hardest part about launching Lashkaraa in India?

The client in India has everything and is very up to date on the latest trends – hence, you really have to be keeping pace with the industry in India to excel whereas the clients in the US take their design inspiration directly from India and that does result in trends reaching the US later. This results in a different demand geographically which you have to accordingly design collections for.

