Top modelling executives on why Indian faces are finally getting their due

Indian models have gained prominence on global runways, attracting top designers, but what does it take to curate a diverse roster? To Indian modelling executives share details in this exclusive interview.

For years now, Indian models have been shining on international runways. Whether it is Milan, Paris, London or New York, leading designers are keen to have Indian faces walking their ramps and showcasing their clothes. For instance, model Kirandeep Chahal walked the runway for Dior at the Paris Fashion Week earlier this year. Avanti Nagrath has been another prominent name, having walked for Givenchy, Versace and Coperni amongst others. Dipti Sharma has dominated the ramp for Oscar de la Renta, Dries Van Noten and Michael Kors while Pratik Shetty has become a staple on the international circuit, having walked for J.W Anderson, Balmain, Daniel W. Fletcher and Kaushik Velendra. Recently, Prancy Dedha, represented by Anima Creatives, became the face of LOEWE’s AW 23 campaign.

But what does it take to curate a roster that represents the best of India? And how do Indian modelling agencies set about representing all parts of India and ensuring all the voices are heard? With India being in the limelight when it comes to fashion, we reached out to three of the top Indian modelling executives to pick their brains on what makes Indian models stand out.

Diversity and inclusivity are essential discussions in today’s world. How does your agency actively promote and represent diversity in its roster of models, and what steps are taken to ensure all voices are heard and respected?

Amrita Masani, Founder and Director, Faze Management: Diversity was always a prerogative at Faze right from our inception and we were the first premier agency to set up a Bangalore division to scout and exclusively represent talent from South India. We are proud to have represented a range of models from North East India long before it became “trendy”. We recruit talent from all over the country with a focus on their credentials and their passion and have absolutely nothing to do with their race, religion, socioeconomic or family background. Every single one of our models is a unique person with goals and dreams of their own and it is our privilege to partner with them in their journey. It is an intimate relationship that is deeply rooted in trust and openness and one that we take very seriously. To make these relationships work, we have quite naturally fostered an environment where any one of our models can come up and talk to any one of us about whatever it is they are up against, knowing that we are 100 per cent on their side.

Damandeep Singh Chaudhary, Co-founder, Runway Lifestyle: At Runway Lifestyle, we’re all about celebrating the beautiful diversity that makes us unique. We’ve proudly launched incredible talents from all corners, including the vibrant North East and the wonderfully diverse queer community. Our casting process is like a big creative conversation where every voice gets a chance to be heard, and we make sure our runway reflects the colourful tapestry of life. From cosy chats in team meetings to sharing heartwarming stories on our Instagram reels, we’re all a big family here, united by our love for fashion and respect for each other.

Pankaj Arora, Director, Inega Model Management: At Inega, we wholeheartedly embrace diversity and inclusivity as fundamental values. We actively promote these ideals in our model roster through various initiatives. We scout and represent models from various backgrounds, cultures, ethnicities, and body types, reflecting the rich tapestry of India’s society. We also collaborate with clients and industry partners who share our commitment to diversity. By promoting diversity in campaigns and projects, we collectively work to challenge stereotypes and set new standards for representation. At Inega, we believe that fostering an environment of respect and understanding is key to ensuring that every individual feels valued and empowered.

Gunita Stobe, Co-founder, Anima Creative Management: Diversity and inclusivity was part of our goal when we started our company in 2008 since we could hardly find any Indian faces on the international modelling scene, and within the Indian local industry, most of the faces where driven by the “fairer is prettier” ethos or a more Bollywood type of model, and we found it very one dimensional. However, we have come to learn that the words inclusivity and diversity never have an endpoint, since there is always an individual, a group or a minority who can claim to be not represented, and modelling itself is a very niche job which is not for everyone. We are inspired and intrigued by the wide spectrum of incredible faces that came from all parts of India, including the different shades of skin tone, facial structures, features and personal stories that came from each of the models we sign, so we stay away from signing anyone on just because they tick a box, or because we should be filling some sort of quota,, we just let our instincts and inspirations drive us forward.

How do you strike a balance between maintaining your agency’s Indianness while acknowledging the international nature of your work?

Pankaj: Inega maintains its Indian essence while embracing global reach. We blend traditional Indian aesthetics with contemporary trends in our models’ portfolios and campaigns. Our team’s diverse cultural insights ensure authenticity in international placements. This balance lets us celebrate India’s heritage while resonating with a worldwide audience.

Amrita: We are seeing the world flattening out right in front of us and the modelling industry is at the crest of the wave of Indian representation on the global front. The world’s biggest brands and agencies have been increasingly recognising the uniqueness of our people’s beauty and want to associate with us. We’d love to take credit for being proactive in terms of striking a balance, but the truth is that it has come about quite organically. We know who we are, and we know our worth – and it is that belief and confidence in our roots that we want to emanate from our models when they are at work – be it in Mumbai, Milan, Paris or New York.

Gunita: We don’t necessarily feel we need to have some sort of balance here. Nearly all our models are from India, so naturally they carry their heritage and culture with them, anywhere they go. Every culture has something special about it, and with models coming from all across the globe to cities like New York, Paris, London and Milan, these cities are cultural melting pots as it is, so bringing your own distinct heritage there fits right in. The beauty of this is, that a photographer from Paris, may see the beauty of an Indian model through his lens, and shoot her in a completely different way than how a photographer from NY, London or Mumbai might. They all have their own vision and may portray her in a completely different way, and the same goes with makeup, hair, styling etc.

Damandeep: Runway Lifestyle takes immense pride in elevating models of Indian origin onto the international stage. We act as a launchpad for these remarkable talents, offering them a platform to shine on a global scale. While embracing our Indianness, we also recognize the importance of adapting to the international fashion scene. We collaborate with top designers, choreographers, and makeup artists who understand the delicate balance between cultural heritage and global trends. This synergy allows us to showcase our models’ unique Indian identities while ensuring they are ready to captivate audiences worldwide. Through our relentless commitment, we’ve propelled Indian-origin models to grace renowned runways and prestigious campaigns on the international circuit.

Could you share your insights on how your agency has witnessed the modelling industry evolve in India, especially in the age of social media dominance? How has this impacted your approach to representing models?

Damandeep: At Runway Lifestyle, we’ve embraced this digital revolution wholeheartedly. Social media has become our virtual runway, allowing us to connect with a global audience instantly. It’s given our models a personal stage to express their individuality and connect with their fans directly. This shift has influenced our approach to representing models. We prioritize not just their physical attributes but also their personality, uniqueness, and online presence. Models are no longer just faces on billboards; they’re influencers, trendsetters, and ambassadors. We’ve adapted by nurturing their personal brands and helping them navigate the intricacies of social media. While the landscape has changed, our commitment to diversity and inclusivity remains unwavering. We continue to cast a wide net to represent the rich tapestry of Indian beauty, cultures, and identities. So, in this digital age, Runway Lifestyle stands as a bridge between traditional charm and modern connectivity, giving our models a global spotlight while staying true to our roots.

Pankaj: Inega has observed a transformative journey in India’s modelling industry, greatly influenced by the rise of social media. The digital era has democratized visibility, allowing models to showcase their unique personalities beyond traditional platforms. This shift prompted Inega to adapt its representation approach. We prioritize models who possess not only classic beauty but also authentic personalities that resonate online. Our selection process now considers social media presence and engagement, enabling us to cater to brands seeking relatable influencers. In navigating this landscape, Inega ensures models are not just faces but voices in tune with modern audiences.

Gunita: A big shift happened in India once our models began achieving success abroad. After mostly favouring foreign models who were in India on short-term contracts, magazines and clients began to take notice of our Indian girls and slowly started to support them for their projects. The concept of beauty in abroad often diverges significantly from the mainstream perception in India. Witnessing the celebration of a dark-skinned girl undoubtedly played a pivotal role in reshaping the Indian beauty industry and broadening people’s perspectives on what constitutes beauty. Undoubtedly, social media has played a pivotal role in catalyzing this transformation. Social media is a big part of a model’s development since clients are looking more at the story behind a model, their personality, hobbies and interests, and not just the number of followers they have. We also often scout through social media and look for these things since it helps to give us a better perspective of what the model is into. However, it can be tricky since social media can be quite an illusion.

Amrita: Over the last decade, there has been a tectonic shift in the way we consume content with digital media far outperforming more traditional forms like Print or TVC shoots. This has resulted in the necessity of a model having a relevant and accessible social media profile/identity that brands and customers can connect with. This, in turn, has required an evolved approach to managing and developing our models’ 360-degree profile.

India is such a diverse nation – what does it take to curate a roster that represents the best of India?

Gunita: There are many beautiful faces out there that have potential, but not everyone will fit what we are looking for. We can say an agency is like a museum, where you curate a board which inspires us and we share it with the world. We think that showcases our version of what is the best in India. The beauty of it is that each agency has their own vision, and what may not be right for one agency could be perfect for another. Beauty is so subjective that everyone has a different vision of what they want.

Amrita: Scouting, scouting, scouting – across India’s length and breadth. The ability to recognise potential where the talent themselves might not see it and our conviction in a new look that is unique to our roster or the industry itself is a big part of what we do. Profiles that fit the bill can come in from any part of India and while we are very discerning in whom we want to work with, our openness to represent such a variety of looks strengthens our ability to associate with the diverse needs of brands across the spectrum.

Damandeep: Curating a roster that represents the best of India is a delicate art. It requires a keen understanding of our nation’s myriad cultures, traditions, and aesthetics. At Runway Lifestyle, we embark on a journey of discovery, scouting for unique faces from all corners of the country. We celebrate the beauty in diversity, seeking models who reflect various ethnicities, body types, and backgrounds. Our casting process for Indian models is a canvas where we paint the rich tapestry of India’s beauty. Collaborating with designers who share our vision further enriches our palette. Their creations infuse our runway with a harmonious blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern innovation. Ultimately, it’s our deep respect for India’s multifaceted identity that guides us. Each model we choose carries a piece of our diverse nation, collectively embodying the spirit of inclusivity and representing the very best of India on the fashion stage.

Pankaj: Curating a roster that represents the best of India demands a nuanced approach. We scout talent from various regions, cultures, and backgrounds to capture the nation’s diversity. Our selection focuses on models who embody India’s essence, embracing both traditional and contemporary aesthetics. Understanding the uniqueness of each region and culture enables us to present a holistic view of India. This process ensures our roster reflects the nation’s multifaceted beauty, celebrating its rich heritage while embracing its modern evolution.

And finally, has social media ‘killed’ the supermodel?

Damandeep: In the Indian context, I wouldn’t say social media has “killed” the supermodel; rather, it has redefined the concept. In the past, supermodels were iconic figures with a larger-than-life presence, often gracing magazine covers and billboards. However, with the advent of social media, the spotlight has shifted. Today, models have become more accessible and relatable through platforms like Instagram. While the term “supermodel” might have evolved, the influence hasn’t diminished. Models with substantial social media followings can have a profound impact, shaping trends and influencing consumer behaviour. So, rather than a demise, social media has breathed new life into the concept of supermodels, turning them into dynamic forces that engage and inspire audiences more intimately and immediately.

Gunita: The supermodel has been almost dead since those incredible 80s models and it wasn’t social media that killed it. Celebrity culture is the one that has killed the supermodel sadly. There seems to be an obsession with actors and singers taking over magazine covers, big-budget advertising campaigns and even taking the limelight of the models walking the shows.

Amrita: The allure of being a supermodel was in part due to the inaccessibility of the profession to “all”. To a certain extent, social media has removed that layer of aura and mystery. Younger brands tend to partner with influencers who they believe have the potential to connect with their target audience. However, the level of training, dedication and grooming that goes into being a supermodel is at a different level from what influencers go through and the most premium brands in the world need to maintain a very high standard on those fronts that can only be delivered on by supermodels. That being said, mindsets are evolving and nothing can be taken for granted – it is the reality of the empowered world we are living in and we, as an agency, need to adapt by leveraging the benefits of social media as a supplement to what we are trying to achieve.

Pankaj: Social media hasn’t necessarily “killed” the supermodel, but it has certainly reshaped the concept. In the past, supermodels achieved iconic status through traditional media exposure. Today, social media has allowed models to build their brands and reach audiences directly, changing the dynamics of fame and influence. While the traditional supermodel era might have evolved, social media has given rise to a new kind of supermodel – those with massive online followings and the ability to influence trends and culture. So, rather than being replaced, the supermodel has transformed to adapt to the digital age, leveraging platforms to redefine their influence and reach.