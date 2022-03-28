GoingGagaOverGlam: Best of Lady Gaga’s Oscar Looks

Oscars are incomplete without the buzzing question of ‘who wore what?’ right? Well, in that case, we have Lada Gaga under the spotlight today, so let us discuss some of Lady Gaga’s Oscar looks.

One of the most prestigious awards nights is back in full swing- the Oscars. It is not just about the honorable mentions, but also about the fashion line-up of the night. Likewise, we are here to relive some of the best-adorned outfits by none other than our in-house package- Lady Gaga.

Some of Lady Gaga’s Oscar looks to reminisce

2014: Lady Gaga in the Valorous Versace

Well, her debut had to be a special one, isn’t it? Lady Gaga’s Oscar looks are incomplete without the mention of her first-ever glorious red carpet appearance. The ace artist wore a ravishing Gown along with a cape from Versace Atelier. She looked absolutely stunning, making a debut to remember at all costs.

2015: All glammed up in Azzedine Alaia

A woman who practically enhanced the entire era of Pop Music deserves to be celebrated along with some of her best-dressed looks. The next lineup in Lady Gaga’s oscar looks follows a subtle yet chic look. In the year 2015 Gaga decided to keep her look more glammed by adorning a glimmery white gown by Azzedine Alaia. Furthermore, how is even possible to not have a highlight in Gaga’s looks, right? The red leather gloves filled that void for us and made her look worth the mention.

2016: Keeping it white in Brandon Maxwell.

Well, according to what Gaga is known for, this is outfit sure was a more classy one as compared to her quirky ones. Nonetheless, the ace singer pulled it off with utmost oomph and panache. The all-white look sure was a sight to behold and gave us a valuable addition to Lady Gaga’s oscar looks.

2019: The Lucky one- Alexander McQueen

The year 2019 was a milestone for Gaga and her talent, she won her first-ever Oscar for ‘The best Orginal Song’ in the ‘Star Is Born’. She held her victory in a dynamic Alexander McQueen gown. Gaga accompanied her bold black look with gloves up till the elbow, and not to forget the shining Tiffany Diamond necklace. Her entire ensemble was a head-turner making this look one of her most memorable ones.

2022: A Feminine tux

Well, it’s yet again another episode of going Gaga over Lady Gaga’s Oscar looks. Continuing her streak of splendid styles, Gaga wore an all-black dashing Tuxedo this year. Adding a feminine touch with intricate diamonds and classy pumps is what makes the looks worthy of our attention.

The series might’ve just resumed, but not ended. Because Lady Gaga will surely be back with some of her quirky styles at the next event, so stay tuned and stay stylish!

Hero Image: Pinterest. Feature Image: Pinterest

Stay tuned to Lifestyle Asia India’s Instagram, Twitter, Facebook for more trending updates.