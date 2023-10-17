Guapa by Reby Kumar is making us want to fast forward to summer 2024 with their new collection

Guapa by Reby Kumar is back to suit your holiday needs yet again with their latest collection ‘Under the Palms’ at the FDCI Lakmé Fashion Week.

Indian fashion is not just confined to couture anymore, several pret and other labels are dominating the space of late. In particular, the resortwear section has been gaining a good amount of traction in India, and one of the many renowned labels in the category is Guapa by Reby Kumar. With an inclination towards travel, adding a tropical touch to her designs came naturally to Reby. Known for its unusual colour palette and vivid prints, Guapa showcased yet another striking collection at the FDCI Lakmé Fashion Week. With every passing look strutting down that ramp I found myself sliding straight into my vacay mode, courtesy of the topical mood board of the collection. Further giving us an insight into her latest collection and her notion of fashion we have Reby Kumar talking about the same.

In conversation with Reby Kumar, founder of Guapa

What made you foray into the resort-wear space?

Despite my background in economics & business; I have always had an artistic bent of mind and I was itching to do something in the creative domain. I am an avid traveller and dressing up on holidays was always a big part of planning my trips. Combining everything I loved and knew and making a product out of it came naturally to me. Resort wear as a category was the least explored when I started 10 years ago. In fact, we are the first brand in India to call ourselves a “Resort Wear” label.

Tell us a little something about ‘Under the Palms’ your latest collection. What is the mood board for the same?

Vibrant tiles combined with reimagined and colourful palms, easy breezy silhouettes and sustainable breathable fabrics transport you to your favourite beach town. The collection is equal parts dreamy and real, bright and earthy, fluid and structured. It is fun, effortless & comfortable. This collection is a visual ode to the enchanting and unexpected contrasts of the Desert Oasis – pieces that channel your inner desert queen.

What is your idea of fashion and how do you incorporate that in your brand?

If an outfit can make you happy and comfortable – that’s fashion right there! We always say we make happy clothes and the moment you slip into one of our outfits you feel like you’re on holiday even when you’re not.

Prints are the mainstay for all your collections, so tell us where do you get the inspiration to add that pop of colour to all your collections?

We love playing with colour! Vibrant prints and unusual colour combinations are our USP. Deriving inspiration from the everyday ordinary, we try to turn it into something special. We bring new silhouettes and prints with each collection and revive 1 print from our previous seasons (that’s how special they are to us) as part of our print revival series in interesting new silhouettes. We love to carry our old into newness each season.

Do you think the resort wear space is gaining traction in India? And how do you think Indian fashion has evolved since the day you kickstarted your brand?

Resort wear has gone mainstream. A lot of the brands have added resort wear as an extension of their existing brands. Over the last few years, especially post-pandemic, people have become more experimental. They don’t shy away from colour and resort wear has crept into their daily lives. It’s not just garments for holidays anymore. This is the new nine-to-nine dressing, especially if you live in a country with warmer temperatures. Resort styles tend to be the most versatile in a person’s wardrobe.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Guapa