Gucci Bamboo 1947 campaign featuring Liu Wen: Capturing fashion’s enduring bond

Noted supermodel Liu Wen takes centre stage in the latest campaign by Gucci, featuring the iconic Bamboo 1947 bag.

Shot and directed by David Sims, the campaign captures the intimate relationship between an individual and their beloved bag, portraying it as a symbolic keeper of secrets and a treasure chest of cherished sentiments. The Bamboo 1947, distinguished by its curved bamboo handle, hand-crafted to perfection, represents the enduring bond between a woman and her bag, reflecting her unique femininity and becoming an extension of her persona.

The Gucci Bamboo 1947, along with its archival predecessors, is prominently featured in Gucci Cosmos, a major new exhibition showcasing the fashion house’s most iconic designs throughout its 102-year history. Curated by renowned Italian fashion critic Maria Luisa Frisa and designed by British artist Es Devlin, the exhibition debuts in Shanghai on April 28 and runs until June 25. As part of the exhibition, a special installation by Es Devlin dedicated to the Bamboo 1947 can be found in select Gucci boutiques worldwide, as well as in eye-catching window displays.

The story of the Gucci Bamboo 1947 dates back to 1947, during Italy’s post-war era when traditional raw materials were scarce. Founder Guccio Gucci, with the innovative spirit of the House’s Florentine artisans, decided to use lightweight and durable bamboo for the handle of a purse, defying the aesthetic rules of the time and setting a new paradigm of design coherence. The bamboo handle became an instant emblem, marking Gucci as an innovator in craftsmanship and luxury.

Crafting the distinctive curved bamboo handle is a highly technical process that requires meticulous craftsmanship. Artisans carefully select the finest pieces of bamboo and soften them over an open flame, shaping them into a semi-circular form by hand. Once shaped, the handle is coated with multiple layers of lacquer and baked to achieve a glossy golden-brown finish. This intricate process ensures that each bamboo handle is unique and adds to the bag’s allure.

The Bamboo Bag quickly gained popularity among Hollywood’s leading ladies and the like, solidifying its status as an innovative icon around the world. The current Gucci Bamboo 1947 features interchangeable leather and Web straps, adding to its functionality. Both straps are detachable and adjustable, making it a versatile accessory suitable for various occasions.

The Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag is presented in different sizes, materials, and colour palettes, including timeless classics and seasonal variations. The line also includes refined evening styles and precious leather iterations, offering a wide range of options for discerning fashion enthusiasts. With its rich heritage and timeless appeal, the Gucci Bamboo 1947 continues to captivate fashion aficionados with its unique design and artisanal craftsmanship.