Gucci channels the golden age of space travel with its watchmaking endeavour

Gucci, a brand known for setting new standards for luxury, boldly enters into its next high that is watchmaking and drops a dreamlike spaceflight into the horological universe.

Redefining fashion, setting new standards for luxury and luring us in with their intricate designs, all of this combined is synonymous with the world’s leading luxury brand, aka Gucci! Speaking of redefining, the house is all set to enter into its next high watchmaking endeavour. Known not just for keeping the spirit of luxury alive in our wardrobes but also for dropping some exceptional timepieces in our collections over the years, Gucci’s high watchmaking is back with yet another episode of exceptional timepieces that map and trace time in a way that’s uniquely Gucci. The house is set to take its watchmaking collection to new heights, quite literally courtesy of the space travel and cosmo influences. Set across five signature collections, the latest designs tend to showcase Gucci’s precious heritage alongside its contemporary savoir-faire, where High Watchmaking expertise and excellence fuse with iconic codes of the House, avant-garde artistry and the most exceptional stones.

Gucci’s next high watchmaking endeavour unveils exceptional timepieces

G-Timeless Planetarium

The G-Timeless Planetarium makes way for four new kaleidoscopic designs. Named after the Orion Nebula NGC 1976 – one of our galaxy’s brightest nebulas and which is visible from the naked eye – the tourbillon sits front and centre on the dial, set with a diamond-studded star. Furthermore, a start-and-stop function on the crown activates a rotation of 12 precious stones, each one spinning on itself in 9 seconds and orbiting clockwise around the dial in 90 seconds. Now to highlight the focal points of our charming additions, one is set with 12 Ethiopian opals, their effervescence highlighted by a translucent blue background; the second is a dreamlike, pastel melange of topaz, peridot, amethyst and Ethiopian opals. Another design travels to an otherworldly sunset of contrasting reds: rubies, fire opals, pink tourmaline and mandarin garnet. Finally, the brightest addition is a star-themed creation with four different types of stars, each punctuated with diamonds, which together encircle the central tourbillon star in a luminous explosion of light.

G-Timeless Dancing Bees

Well, the dancing bees have been the brand’s signature for years now, and are one of the reasons behind the house’s extraordinary stature. Having said that, The G-Timeless Dancing Bees collection celebrates the bee motif, a tribute to life and nature that conquers space. Here, 12 golden bees tremble on the dial, hypnotically fluttering and shimmering with the slightest movement of the wrist. Two exceptional stone dials pay tribute to this signature motif, the first features an intense turquoise dial that instantly recalls the greenish and deep blue water of the oceans seen by the space. Whereas the second one captures lush, verdant lands with a vibrant pistachio green opal dial further galvanised by Gucci’s exquisite stone marquetry savoir-faire. The craftsmanship parallels the extreme precision and sophistication of the accompanying star-studded tourbillon, which rests within a diamond-set crescent at 12 o’clock.

G-Timeless Moonlight

Highlighting the need for personal expression, customisation and exclusivity, the G-Timeless Moonlight collection meets personal expression in a new made-to-order G-Timeless Moonlight, where a client’s specific place, time and date of birth are uniquely depicted on the watch. Clients start with six gemstones that reflect the astral map, linked to zodiac signs and the birthday planets’ position, which is paired with six diamonds that are alternately set on a rotating rehaut. Further bespoke decoration comes courtesy of an internal ring that can be etched with up to five personal letters or characters, an oscillating weight displaying the client’s personal constellation and customisable alligator strap. In addition to the above, The layered dial technique continues in two additional designs set with deep, intense tones, which further highlight the dialogue between the planets in our galaxy.

Gucci 25H

This one’s all about shimmer and shine, courtesy of the diamond play infused in this iconic and ultra-thin design. In 2023, the GUCCI 25H collection goes from strength to strength. Up first is an openwork GUCCI 25H Skeleton Tourbillon that is masterfully set with baguette diamonds, including 60 diamonds on the dial’s floating bridges and 44 diamonds on the bezel. Sized at 40mm, the masterpiece comes in either 18kt pink or white gold, with matching gold skeleton hands and is stylishly paired with either a deep cobalt or black alligator strap respectively. The watch’s components are coolly tinted: there’s an orange Platine, pink flying tourbillon cage, purple barrel bridge and green minutery bridges, while an electric blue winding stem can also be customised with eight digits on each of its four sides. The colours are inspired by the rich hues represented in the geological map of the moon, a ground-breaking scientific and geological reference that depicts a magnified blueprint of the moon. Finally, the new GUCCI 25H with the perpetual calendar complication is powered by the GG727.25.PC calibre, which displays the time alongside days, months, years and moon phases.

Grip

Launched in 2019, this one-of-a-kind, exquisite design is a cult favourite amongst the audience ever since. Its pioneering spirit and sense of uniqueness go a notch higher this year, inviting time to be read in an unusual way aka the Gucci way. In 2023, the Grip is fully laid with vintage-like hard stones – either brick red jasper or chrysoprase – set in 18kt pink gold with matching brick red or mint green display discs and complementary alligator straps. Retro-styled yet playful, this is Gucci’s precious and refined watch with a “grip”

Hero Image: Courtesy Gucci Featured Image: Courtesy @gucci/IG