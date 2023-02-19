No slipping or sliding: Here’s your guide to choosing the best strapless bra

We’re sure you’re thinking about all the stunning outfits you’ll be wearing this spring. A quality strapless bra can be a lifesaver if you need a comfy design to make an off-the-shoulder outfit work or want something that also gives lift for a special occasion dress. So, take a look at our edit of the best strapless bras.

We’ve always had a love/hate relationship with strapless bras. Off-the-shoulder looks are a dream, but finding the best strapless bra that doesn’t slip down is difficult. Choosing the most comfortable strapless bra that stays up and pushes up both larger and smaller chest sizes? Sounds like an unrealistic find. However, it has been discovered that good strapless bras do exist.

What to look for in a strapless bra

Support and coverage

Strapless bra cups vary less than strapped bra cups because only a few can provide considerable support without the use of bra straps. Depending on whether you have a large or small bust, various balconette styles are suitable strapless bras. Cups on a classic balconette bra provide less coverage to emphasise natural cleavage and curves, though a sweetheart shape achieves the same goal in terms of fit and look but provides slightly more support than the former. Plunge cuts are unquestionably better suited to low-cut tops, whereas bandeaus offer the most coverage.

Material

Shapewear, particularly bra wear, is typically made from polyester, nylon, and spandex, which are among the most popular textiles in the world. Polyester is a long-lasting fabric that is low-maintenance because it can be washed without special instructions due to its high resistance to stretching and shrinking. Spandex is just as durable—it doesn’t pill or shrink—and it’s environmentally friendly because it’s made from plants and thus biodegradable. Nylon is similar to polyester in that it is a durable and cost-effective fabric, so options made primarily of these fabrics should be less expensive. It’s possibly most desirable when combined with polyester, as the one enhances the best qualities of the other.

What size strapless bra should you get?

The band of the bra provides all of the support in both traditional and strapless bras. So, contrary to popular belief, sizing down in a strapless bra is not necessary. If you don’t already know your correct size, we recommend wearing it and getting fitted by a professional.

Our edit of the best strapless bra

The classic black

With dark-coloured outfits, a black strapless bra is the least visible. If you already have a lot of basics, upgrade your wardrobe with a satin or lacey style.

Shades of nude

Whatever your style, a nude strapless bra will be your best friend. From tank tops to dresses to black-tie attire, it can be worn with everything.

Bigger cup sizes

Strapless bras are the most daunting for larger cup sizes. Look for designs with underwires, high-density foam cups, internal side slings, and power mesh panels for added support.

Smaller cup sizes

The most important factor in choosing the best strapless bras for smaller cup sizes is a stay-in-place design to avoid slips, whether you prefer a push-up, light padding, seamless bandeau, or underwire.

Adhesive strapless bra

For those super silhouettes like a backless, cut-out, or asymmetrical design, an adhesive strapless bra is quite often the solution.

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock