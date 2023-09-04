Gursi Singh and Amrita Khanna of Lovebirds on their norm breaking designs

Neither are they hooked to the runway trends nor do they walk on the path of couture, they are the bearers of seasonless fashion taking over the market one functional design at a time. Gursi Singh and Amrita Khanna chat about their journey and vision behind Lovebirds.

While the maximalists have their moments every now and then, it seems like the minimal core aesthetic is one aspect that remains constant in the fashion scene. Proving the theory right, one label that refuses to be a part of any fad and focuses on ethos is Lovebirds. Born out of a simple desire to curate something that goes beyond just over-the-top embroideries and opulent textiles, Lovebirds is Gursi Singh and Amrita Khanna’s attempt to normalise simplicity as a new form of luxury. What began as a vintage pop-up in Delhi’s Hauz Khas Village is a globally acclaimed label today, courtesy of its norm-breaking silhouettes.

Lovebirds need no glitz and glam in order to appeal to the masses. Instead that Scandinavian colour palette, the geometric shapes and the free-flowing nature of their collections is what gives the brand this stature today. Singh and Khanna’s love for minimalism reflects not just in their design ethos, but also in their work environment. Imagine a beige coffee house, but make it a fashion studio! Lovebirds’s studio space in Dhan Mill is a replica of their design sensibilities. One can find everything from travel souveniors to their design process being executed here, alongside a tiny pantry for that quick coffee craving while shaping new collections. To dig further into the duo’s journey we decided to catch up with the ‘lovebirds’ themselves Gursi and Amrita to learn more about their love for minimalism.

Lovebirds – Gursi Singh and Amrita Khanna’a ode to minimalism

What was your vision behind kickstarting Lovebirds Studio?

The idea behind starting Lovebirds Studio was to make clothes for women who focus on ethos rather than trends. We wanted to create clothing that can be cherished for longer, the pieces that become staples in your wardrobe. The clothes can become an extension of you. The aim is to offer something unique, understated, sophisticated and intellectual.

What does luxury mean to you? How does the brand integrate Indian techniques into a modern aesthetic?

Luxury for us is comfort. We focus on creating easy silhouettes that give us the luxury of comfort. The clothing we can lounge in or move around without any restriction. The brand engages with various handloom clusters across the country for linens, denims and wools and also experiments with Indian techniques dying, kantha and hand applique techniques to create silhouettes that are modern. We want the wearer to feel comfortable wherever they travel in the world. `

Your studio space is really contemporary, and it has some aesthetic corners, so tell us what was your inspiration behind curating this store at Dhan Mill?

We have been inspired a lot by Architecture. Our store is a reflection of our clothing – minimalist with clean lines. We wanted to create a living space where people can experience our ethos and buy clothes that are an extension of themselves.

Your joint creativity is what resulted in Lovebirds’ success today, so do you both always have the same vision for the brand and how do you both come on the page and find a common ground while launching new collections?

There is indeed a shared sense of aesthetics amongst both of us. We both prefer a minimalistic approach towards our lives in general. We like simplicity with a pinch of playfulness. So we do share a common approach to fashion- to create clothes that are timeless. While launching new collections, the idea is to engage our audience with something different in terms of our designs but make it classic which can be worn every day with ease.

What is the story behind the name of the label?

The story behind our label’s name ‘Lovebirds’ is a reflection of the genuine and intertwined nature of our personal and professional partnership. It wasn’t a deliberate choice, but rather a serendipitous one. A representation of the deep affection and understanding that defines our relationship. The idea for the brand was born from our collective imagination. Just as our bond is multifaceted, the essence of the brand encapsulates the layers of our camaraderie and our collaborative journey in the style and creativity of the garments

Since you also travel extensively, tell us how much of your travel in India has inspired your collections and how.

To quote the late great editor Diana Vreeland “The eye has to travel” We love to get inspired by everything we see, during our travels. The colours, the cityscapes, how the sun sets and how people interact and wear their clothes. Amrita and I are always excited to spend time outdoors and seek inspiration from nature, most of our collection has a hint of that. Stripes, floral motifs, and polkas are a few staples which are products of our evident inspiration.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Lovebirds.