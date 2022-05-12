facebook
Harajuku Style has been reborn as the ”Weird Girl Aesthetic”
12 May 2022 03:00 PM

Harajuku Style has been reborn as the ”Weird Girl Aesthetic”

Anushka Narula
Styling is all about expressing oneself! So, what makes us believe that some styles are fashionable while others are not? This is the question posed by the new “Weird Girl Aesthetic.” This quirky trend will cause you to reconsider your personal style boundaries.

The ethos behind the “Weird Girl Aesthetic”

A tweet with photos of people dressed in mismatched patterns, childish colour combinations, and fluffy accessories went viral earlier this week. “Is it anti-fashion?” read the tweet.”Are people trying too hard just to look ugly? Does it only work on Bella Hadid?”

Bella Hadid’s street style has become a fashion obsession. Her errand-running ensembles, which frequently include re-worn pieces, a lot of layers, and adorable hair accessories, are put together without the help of a stylist. In fact, Bella hasn’t had a full-time stylist in two years, she said in an interview.

“In the last year, it was really important for me to learn that even if people talk about my style or if they like it or if they don’t, it doesn’t matter, because it’s my style,” Hadid said in an interview with Paper Magazine. “When I leave the house in the morning, what I think about is: Does this make me happy? Do I feel good in this and do I feel comfortable?” she added. And this is the concept underlying the “Weird Girl Aesthetic.”

What exactly is the “Weird Girl Aesthetic?”

This sort of quirky, innovative style is nothing new. It could be traced back to the late 1990s and early 2000s street style of Japan’s Harajuku district. Harajuku became a shopping centre in the early 1980s when creatively dressed teens and street performers would congregate in unusual and expressive ensembles.

This style is achieved by randomly incorporating colourful patterns, varied textiles, and whimsical accessories such as chunky rings and fuzzy bags to create a statement-making #OOTD that is wonderfully odd. While mismatched socks and cartoon heart motifs may appear strange to one person, they are the essence of fashion to another. That’s the beauty of it!

If you’re sold on this look, here’s all the style inspiration you’ll need to pull this off.

Different textiles

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

How much print is too much print

Image: Courtesy Instagram/@lovelyblasphemy

Fuzzy bags

Image: Courtesy Instagram/@lovelyblasphemy

Quirky accessories

Image: Courtesy Instagram/@lovelyblasphemy

This new trend of clothing offers leeway for interpretation and encourages absolute style freedom, making it cute to some and ugly to others. It’s not anti-fashion. It’s super fashionable!

Hero Image: Courtesy Instagram/bellahadidtoday; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/bellahadid

Anushka Narula
Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.
