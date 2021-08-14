The monsoons can be a series of dire months for sneakerheads out there. Keeping our kicks fresh during this season can be a bit challenging. However, this doesn’t mean we tuck our sneakers in until the end of the season. Sneaker care brands are the doctors of the sneaker-sphere. Not only do they have solutions for keeping our kicks fresh but dry too. Here’s how you can waterproof your sneakers with the right tools.
Before we begin, take note of this
Do take into consideration if the fabric of your sneakers requires special care before indulging in water repellent products. Premium sneakers may have high-quality fabrics, but some of them may be more sensitive to certain products. Always opt for aerosol sprays instead of wax-based solutions. The latter tends to de-moisturise the fabrics and affect its texture.
Take a look at each bottle’s details to check how long the effect lasts for. Some repellents tend to darken the fabric upon application. Don’t panic, air them out, and allow the surface to dry. Waterproofing on fabrics may not guarantee 100% dryness. It varies on factors such as fabric, the intensity of water, and exposure.
How to waterproof your sneakers
- Begin with thoroughly cleaning your sneakers, but in a completely dry fashion. Use a damp cloth at best or a brush. It’s important to keep the surface dry so that the solution settles in correctly.
- Next, begin spraying the solution onto the sneaker from about 10-15 centimetres away. This way, it allows the aerosol solution to properly spread out instead of collecting and patching the fabric.
- Ensure that the sole of the sneaker is covered too. The focus points will be the toe-cap, the side-upper, the collar, and the laces. Strictly, do not to take a break in the process, keep it one continuous.
- Once done, carefully place the sneaker leaning onto a wall, at its midsole.
Now that you know how to waterproof your sneakers, here are the best products on the market for it.
While PUMA designs top-notch trainers, they also provide the right gear to keep clean and dry. This is a more lightweight solution, so you wouldn’t want to go jogging with these sprayed on. It’s perfect for fabrics such as leather, nubuck, suede, and canvas.
Price: Rs 599
Available at PUMA’s online store.
Before the great innovation, sneaker-heads were often worried by a rumour that water repellent sprays harm their sneaker’s fabrics by drying out its surface. However, Vetro, as a brand prioritizes shoe care as much as cleanliness. It works perfect on all fabrics with non-toxic formula. Vetro also promises that a single spray can last a year.
Price: Rs 1,000
Available at Vetro Power India’s official website.
If you’re looking for a straightforward solution, trust Helios. Going by the book, their Water Proofer is meant for suede and leather strictly. As a brand dedicated to shoe care, you can’t really go wrong with this one. We’d advise getting the Helios brush too if you’d like to keep your sneaker extra clean.
Price: Rs 499
Available at Helios’ official store.
Sneaker LAB’s Sneaker Protector uses a polymer-based formula that coats the fibres of your shoes, preventing the stains from setting into the fabric. They not only keep up to the codes of sneaker care but also environment care. Their cleaning solutions contain no soap and are completely environmentally safe and biodegradable.
Price: Rs 1,350
Available at Amazon India
Approved in India’s ace sneaker house, VegNonVeg, CREP’s solution is powered by nanotechnology. It creates an invisible protective barrier that prevents rain and stains from spoiling your footwear. It isn’t meant for big splashes, but it can keep clean and dry on a light shower. Great for suede, canvas, and leather.
Price: Rs 1,000
Available at VegNonVeg.
All images: Courtesy brands