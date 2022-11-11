Sotheby’s is offering a rare Hermès Kelly 25 bag for over Rs 4 crores

Hermès Kelly 25, one of the rarest bags from the Himalayan white crocodile collection, is ready to be auctioned at Sotheby’s. The estimated tag for this prized possession and a status symbol for fashionistas across the globe is said to be over USD 500,000 (Rs 4 crores approximately). A private auction for this high-end luxury bag is to be held at Sotheby’s.

The exact price tag for the bag is not revealed by the auctioneer, Aurelie Vassy, in charge of this private sale at Sotheby’s Paris. It is believed that these rare, high-end bags garner more prices at auctions and resale markets than when they are retailed. The reason being a limited production at Hermès International.

More about Hermès Kelly 25

All eyes on the price

The prices for these ultra-luxury bags are said to increase every year and hence experts claim that they are an asset from an economic point of view. Hermès Kelly 25 is likely to fetch more price than the Hermès Kelly 28 which was auctioned earlier this year and fetched USD 513,000 (Rs 4,14,45,783 approximately).

The difference between the two bags is their size. Hermès Kelly 25 is smaller than the Kelly 28. According to the experts, smaller bags are preferred more by international collectors and hence the demand.

Why is Hermès Kelly 25 highly coveted?

Majestic and mighty just like the Himalayas, the bag in question is in a white crocodile pattern with 18k white-gold hardware. Its clasp and the lock attached are encrusted with 258 diamonds, which makes it priceless. Its USP is the distinct “mother of pearl white look – reminiscent of a snowy mountain landscape,” as described by Bloomberg.

The popularity and origin of Hermès Kelly bags

The French fashion house, Hermès, originally made a version of the Kelly bag to hold saddles. During the 1930s, they popularised a smaller bag in the same style called Sac à Dépêches. This bag was a part of actress Grace Kelly’s accessories in the 1954 movie To Catch a Thief and was later used by her in real life too, to hide her pregnancy from the paparazzi. Hugely demanded by the masses, these bags were known as the Kelly bags from there on.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Sotheby’s

This story first appeared on Prestige Malaysia.