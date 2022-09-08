facebook
Home > Style > Fashion > 7 classic high-top sneakers for men to splurge on right away
7 classic high-top sneakers for men to splurge on right away
Style
08 Sep 2022 03:00 PM

7 classic high-top sneakers for men to splurge on right away

Divya Arora
7 classic high-top sneakers for men to splurge on right away
Style
7 classic high-top sneakers for men to splurge on right away

A sneaker type that no sneakerhead can do without is a high-top sneaker. With its collar reaching just a bit above the ankle, these shoes crown a sneaker collection for the way they stand out. Think of the iconic Air Jordans and the Converse Chuck Taylors.

High-top sneakers came into existence decades ago. They were known for their comfort and ability to reduce the risk of ankle injury for basketball players and how they also resembled the then trending ankle boots. While the basketball shoes evolved over the years, the classic high-top design stayed and embarked on its own revolutionary journey in the ever-changing sneaker fashion landscape. The design kept gaining popularity as more and more brands started releasing their versions of the shoe in distinctive styles and colourways.

Along with providing comfort, specifically for long commutes and activities like trekking and hiking, the versatility of high-top sneakers in terms of styling is commendable. While they look cool and voguish with slim-fit denims and shorts, there is no outfit high tops won’t elevate. For instance, both the Nike Air Jordan 1 (Buy it for Rs 17,595 on Nike) and the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star (Buy it for Rs 5,570 approx. on Nordstrom) will look incredible paired with any type of outfit and are must-haves in every shoe closet. Hence, if you’ve been looking for a reason to invest in a classic high-top sneaker or add yet another one to your collection, this is your sign.

Check out the best men’s high-top sneakers down below

(Main and Featured Image Courtesy: Nike)

Jump To / Table of Contents

Puma RBD Game Sneakers

1 /7

Puma RBD Game Sneakers

This pair of Puma kicks that draw inspiration from pop culture and basketball are comfortable and stylish enough to be worn both on the court and while out with friends. Made with soft tumble leather along with a hook and loop closure, the pair features a superior SoftFoam+ sockliner cushioning that ensures ease and a snug fit. The subtle hints of metallic gold colour in the form of brand logos keep the design sophisticated and timeless.

Image: Courtesy Puma

Price
Rs 7,499
shop here
Nike Air Jordan 1

2 /7

Nike Air Jordan 1

The one range that comes to everybody’s mind even at the slightest mention of high-top sneakers is the Air Jordans. They are a cult classic, a niche in themselves reigning in the sneaker industry since 1985 in distinctive colourways. They feature a GORE-TEX inner bootie that maintains dryness inside the shoe, nubuck leather overlays that provide structure and support and a rubber cupsole to lend traction. The reflective swoosh design, perforated toe and wings logo on the collar are staples of the design.

Image: Courtesy Nike

Price
Rs 17,595
shop here
Converse Chuck Taylor High-Top Sneakers

3 /7

Converse Chuck Taylor High-Top Sneakers

Fashioned in a lightweight and durable canvas upper, vulcanised rubber sole and a timeless silhouette is the Chuck Taylor All-Star. A hot-selling design ever since its first release, these Converse high-top sneakers are admired for their simplicity and a design that has never changed. And of course, the unmissable All-Star ankle patch that’s not just the brand’s logo but also represents understated class.

Image: Courtesy Nordstrom

Price
Rs 5,570 approx.
shop here
Nike Air Force 1 High '07 LV8

4 /7

Nike Air Force 1 High '07 LV8

Another high-top classic by Nike that has people obsessing for years now is the Air Force 1 High ‘07 LV8. These are legendary shoes that are marked with features like crisp overlays, bold accents, a padded high-cut collar and a hook-and-loop closure. From rubber outsole for traction and Air cushioning to padded ankle and cupsole design, everything is designed to lend you optimum comfort and durability.

Image: Courtesy Nike

Price
Rs 10,730
shop here
Vans Crockett High Pro II

5 /7

Vans Crockett High Pro II

With practicality channelled into a stylish design, these Vans high-top sneakers take Gilbert Crockett’s classic pro model a notch higher for enhanced performance. It boasts impeccable features like the reinforced Duracap for unrivalled durability, Popcush footbeds for premium cushioning and impact protection and a Wafflecup construction for maximum support. If you are looking for a pair that promises both comfort and an upbeat style, Vans Crockett High Pro II should be your pick.

Image: Courtesy Vans

Price
Rs 9,555 approx.
shop here
FILA Toramus High-Top Sneakers

6 /7

FILA Toramus High-Top Sneakers

The FILA high-top sneakers PU upper and IMEVA sole also makes for a great pick. Made in a dark grey colour with the branding in bright yellow, this pair will amp up your shoe game. These are a super budget-friendly buy that’s perfect for beginners who are just stepping into the sneaker culture and want to tread these waters one shoe at a time.

Image: Courtesy Ajio

Price
Rs 2,420
shop here
Adidas Nizza HI RF Shoes

7 /7

Adidas Nizza HI RF Shoes

Released as a part of their collaboration with Parley for the Oceans, these trainers are a refined version of the classic Adidas Nizza shoes. Their upper is made in a cloud-dye colour with a technical yarn that has 50 percent recycled polyester and 50 percent upcycled plastic waste. The pair also boasts a rubber toe, a vulcanised outsole and casual lace fastening.

Image: Courtesy Adidas

Price
Rs 7,199
shop here

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What are high-top sneakers?

Answer: High-top sneakers are shoes that end slightly above the wearer’s ankle as compared to mid-tops that stop right at the ankle. They provide a snug fit around your ankles and enable secure movement.

Question: How are high-top sneakers different from regular sneakers?

Answer: High-top sneakers, as compared to regular ones (or low tops), reduce the risk of ankle injuries, making them a great pick for longer commutes and activities like mountaineering, trekking and, of course, playing basketball. While they might lead to movement restrictions, high tops have a better grip around the ankle and are usually more durable than low-top sneakers.

Question: How to style high-top sneakers?

Answer: High-top sneakers can be paired and styled with all types of clothing, including trousers, denims, shorts and joggers. Wearing high-tops with shorts can amp up your look by pairing them with crew socks underneath that show. Joggers that cinch right above the collar of your high tops look immensely flattering and so does your other bottom wear like pants and jeans folded or altered up to the shoe’s collar.

Question: Do you tuck jeans in high-top sneakers?

Answer: While a lot of people prefer tucking their jeans in their high tops, having them stop right above the shoe’s collar lends a cleaner and better look. Get your denims tailored or fold them up so that they slightly touch the rim of the collar and are neither too high up nor too low below.

Question: Do you wear socks with high-top sneakers?

Answer: Yes, wearing socks with high-top sneakers is a trend that’s very much in and looks absolutely stunning. From ankle-length socks to crew socks, you can pair them all in complementing or contrasting hues and prints.

Question: Do high-top sneakers look good with shorts?

Answer: Yes, high-top sneakers can be styled with shorts for both men and women.

sneakers for men high-top sneakers air jordan sneakers converse high-top sneakers
Divya Arora
An old-school at heart with a taste for contemporary finery, Divya believes in making the best of both worlds. She's a happy-go-lucky person who spends her time reading, Zentangling, or binge-watching. Hogging food & dozing off often comes naturally to her. Also, chai!
Lifestyle Culture Entertainment Wellness
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.