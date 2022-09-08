7 classic high-top sneakers for men to splurge on right away

A sneaker type that no sneakerhead can do without is a high-top sneaker. With its collar reaching just a bit above the ankle, these shoes crown a sneaker collection for the way they stand out. Think of the iconic Air Jordans and the Converse Chuck Taylors.

High-top sneakers came into existence decades ago. They were known for their comfort and ability to reduce the risk of ankle injury for basketball players and how they also resembled the then trending ankle boots. While the basketball shoes evolved over the years, the classic high-top design stayed and embarked on its own revolutionary journey in the ever-changing sneaker fashion landscape. The design kept gaining popularity as more and more brands started releasing their versions of the shoe in distinctive styles and colourways.

Along with providing comfort, specifically for long commutes and activities like trekking and hiking, the versatility of high-top sneakers in terms of styling is commendable. While they look cool and voguish with slim-fit denims and shorts, there is no outfit high tops won’t elevate. For instance, both the Nike Air Jordan 1 (Buy it for Rs 17,595 on Nike) and the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star (Buy it for Rs 5,570 approx. on Nordstrom) will look incredible paired with any type of outfit and are must-haves in every shoe closet. Hence, if you’ve been looking for a reason to invest in a classic high-top sneaker or add yet another one to your collection, this is your sign.

Check out the best men’s high-top sneakers down below

(Main and Featured Image Courtesy: Nike)