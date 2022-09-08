7 classic high-top sneakers for men to splurge on right away

A sneaker type that no sneakerhead can do without is a high-top sneaker. With its collar reaching just a bit above the ankle, these shoes crown a sneaker collection for the way they stand out. Think of the iconic Air Jordans and the Converse Chuck Taylors.
High-top sneakers came into existence decades ago. They were known for their comfort and ability to reduce the risk of ankle injury for basketball players and how they also resembled the then trending ankle boots. While the basketball shoes evolved over the years, the classic high-top design stayed and embarked on its own revolutionary journey in the ever-changing sneaker fashion landscape. The design kept gaining popularity as more and more brands started releasing their versions of the shoe in distinctive styles and colourways.
Along with providing comfort, specifically for long commutes and activities like trekking and hiking, the versatility of high-top sneakers in terms of styling is commendable. While they look cool and voguish with slim-fit denims and shorts, there is no outfit high tops won’t elevate. For instance, both the Nike Air Jordan 1 (Buy it for Rs 17,595 on Nike) and the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star (Buy it for Rs 5,570 approx. on Nordstrom) will look incredible paired with any type of outfit and are must-haves in every shoe closet. Hence, if you’ve been looking for a reason to invest in a classic high-top sneaker or add yet another one to your collection, this is your sign.
(Main and Featured Image Courtesy: Nike)
This pair of Puma kicks that draw inspiration from pop culture and basketball are comfortable and stylish enough to be worn both on the court and while out with friends. Made with soft tumble leather along with a hook and loop closure, the pair features a superior SoftFoam+ sockliner cushioning that ensures ease and a snug fit. The subtle hints of metallic gold colour in the form of brand logos keep the design sophisticated and timeless.
Image: Courtesy Puma
The one range that comes to everybody’s mind even at the slightest mention of high-top sneakers is the Air Jordans. They are a cult classic, a niche in themselves reigning in the sneaker industry since 1985 in distinctive colourways. They feature a GORE-TEX inner bootie that maintains dryness inside the shoe, nubuck leather overlays that provide structure and support and a rubber cupsole to lend traction. The reflective swoosh design, perforated toe and wings logo on the collar are staples of the design.
Image: Courtesy Nike
Fashioned in a lightweight and durable canvas upper, vulcanised rubber sole and a timeless silhouette is the Chuck Taylor All-Star. A hot-selling design ever since its first release, these Converse high-top sneakers are admired for their simplicity and a design that has never changed. And of course, the unmissable All-Star ankle patch that’s not just the brand’s logo but also represents understated class.
Image: Courtesy Nordstrom
Another high-top classic by Nike that has people obsessing for years now is the Air Force 1 High ‘07 LV8. These are legendary shoes that are marked with features like crisp overlays, bold accents, a padded high-cut collar and a hook-and-loop closure. From rubber outsole for traction and Air cushioning to padded ankle and cupsole design, everything is designed to lend you optimum comfort and durability.
Image: Courtesy Nike
With practicality channelled into a stylish design, these Vans high-top sneakers take Gilbert Crockett’s classic pro model a notch higher for enhanced performance. It boasts impeccable features like the reinforced Duracap for unrivalled durability, Popcush footbeds for premium cushioning and impact protection and a Wafflecup construction for maximum support. If you are looking for a pair that promises both comfort and an upbeat style, Vans Crockett High Pro II should be your pick.
Image: Courtesy Vans
The FILA high-top sneakers PU upper and IMEVA sole also makes for a great pick. Made in a dark grey colour with the branding in bright yellow, this pair will amp up your shoe game. These are a super budget-friendly buy that’s perfect for beginners who are just stepping into the sneaker culture and want to tread these waters one shoe at a time.
Image: Courtesy Ajio
Released as a part of their collaboration with Parley for the Oceans, these trainers are a refined version of the classic Adidas Nizza shoes. Their upper is made in a cloud-dye colour with a technical yarn that has 50 percent recycled polyester and 50 percent upcycled plastic waste. The pair also boasts a rubber toe, a vulcanised outsole and casual lace fastening.
Image: Courtesy Adidas
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: High-top sneakers are shoes that end slightly above the wearer’s ankle as compared to mid-tops that stop right at the ankle. They provide a snug fit around your ankles and enable secure movement.
Answer: High-top sneakers, as compared to regular ones (or low tops), reduce the risk of ankle injuries, making them a great pick for longer commutes and activities like mountaineering, trekking and, of course, playing basketball. While they might lead to movement restrictions, high tops have a better grip around the ankle and are usually more durable than low-top sneakers.
Answer: High-top sneakers can be paired and styled with all types of clothing, including trousers, denims, shorts and joggers. Wearing high-tops with shorts can amp up your look by pairing them with crew socks underneath that show. Joggers that cinch right above the collar of your high tops look immensely flattering and so does your other bottom wear like pants and jeans folded or altered up to the shoe’s collar.
Answer: While a lot of people prefer tucking their jeans in their high tops, having them stop right above the shoe’s collar lends a cleaner and better look. Get your denims tailored or fold them up so that they slightly touch the rim of the collar and are neither too high up nor too low below.
Answer: Yes, wearing socks with high-top sneakers is a trend that’s very much in and looks absolutely stunning. From ankle-length socks to crew socks, you can pair them all in complementing or contrasting hues and prints.
Answer: Yes, high-top sneakers can be styled with shorts for both men and women.