The highest-paid Victoria’s Secret models who have ruled the runway

One of the most iconic fashion events, Victoria’s Secret (VS) fashion shows have featured some of the most successful models of all time. Decked in large angel wings, along with dazzling fantasy bras and swimsuits, they made every runway a visual treat. Such is the show’s popularity that some of those who have dominated the runway have gone on to become the highest-paid Victoria’s Secret models.

From 1995 to 2018, the Victoria’s Secret fashion show was one of the most-awaited annual galas, with prominent supermodels such as Gisele Bündchen, Heidi Klum, Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid walking the ramp.

However, the show was cancelled in 2019. But after four years, the grand catwalk celebration is back. The live event will be turned into a film which is “part documentary and part fashion show,” states Vogue. Featuring the international cast of women in Victoria’s Secret World Tour, it premieres on 26 September 2023 on Amazon Prime Video.

It will feature creations of 20 designers from across the world, as well as signature Victoria’s Secret items. Spectacular music and performances by renowned musicians will also make this Victoria’s Secret runway an iconic event.

As the models prepare for the fashion extravaganza, know all about the richest Victoria’s Secret models — their net worths, career graphs, shows, films and more.

Some of the highest-paid Victoria’s Secret models who have ruled the glamour world

Doutzen Kroes

The Dutch model had her first walk as a Victoria’s Secret model in 2005. However, The Sun says she became a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2008 and remained until 2013; she continued to walk the VS ramp until 2014.

One of the highest-paid Victoria’s Secret models, Kroes has appeared in campaigns for fashion houses such as Gucci, Tommy Hilfiger, Miu Miu and Calvin Klein. She has been featured in the 2008 Pirelli Calendar as well. In 2013, she became the first model to star on the covers of four international issues of Vogue in a single month in September.

The highly sought-after model can be seen in some popular movies as well. These include Justice League (2017), Wonder Woman (2017) and Zack Snyder’s Justice League as Venelia.

In 2014, Kores ranked second on the Forbes list of the highest-paid models, as she boosted her Victoria’s Secret and L’Oréal cosmetics deals with heavy offers from H&M, Emilio Pucci and Miu Miu. However, four years later, she dropped to the 10th position with USD 8 million (INR 66 crore approx.). According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth stands at around USD 35 million (INR 290 crore approx.).

Cara Delevingne

One of the richest models in the world, Cara Delevingne appeared in Victoria’s Secret fashion shows in 2012 and 2013. The British star is often spotted on the runway for brands like Burberry, Chanel, Michael Kors, Armani Exchange, Jimmy Choo, Ralph Lauren and Dior Beauty. Delevingne has also graced runways in several revered fashion weeks that have added to her net worth.

Besides lucrative brand endorsements like those with Tag Heuer and YSL Beauty, Delevingne has also turned her focus towards building a successful acting oeuvre. The list already includes Suicide Squad (2016), Paper Towns (2015) and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017).

In 2018, she was named the fifth-highest-paid model in the world by Forbes, with an estimated USD 10 million (INR 83 crore approx.). She was seventh in 2016 with USD 8.5 million (INR 70 crore approx.) in earnings that year. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the figure stands at USD 50 million (INR 415 crore approx.) in 2023.

Kendall Jenner

Hailing from the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kendall has made a name for herself in the realm of the highest-paid models. She has been the face of many campaigns for Tiffany & Co., Longchamp, Givenchy, and Burberry, among other labels. Some of her recent brand endorsements include Calvin Klein, Fendi, Proactiv and Moon, which add to her soaring millions.

Besides her modelling for Kylie Cosmetics, she earns quite handsomely from her tequila brand — 818 Tequila, founded in May 2021. Keeping Up With The Kardashians (2007-2021) bagged some hefty bills, too. According to Yahoo Finance, she made around USD 4.5 to USD 8.5 million (INR 37 – 70 crore approx.) per season. However, with the Hulu reboot, The Kardashians (2022), the figure has considerably increased.

Coming to her net worth, Forbes named Kendall Jenner as the highest-paid model in 2018, with a fortune of USD 22.5 million (INR 186 crore approx.). She shared podium positions with Gisele Bündchen with USD 17.5 million (INR 145 crore approx.) and Chrissy Teigen with USD 13.5 million (INR 112 crore approx.), and she managed to keep it up for the next four years.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kendall Jenner has a net worth of USD 60 million (INR 498 crore approx.), as of June 2023.

Miranda Kerr

The Australian model had her first VS walk in 2006 and rose to prominence by replacing Gisele Bündchen in 2007 as the head Victoria’s Secret Angel. In 2011, she famously wore the Fantasy Treasure Bra. Despite her success, Kerr garnered a negative response from the brand for being difficult to work with. She eventually left the VS family in 2013, citing her focus on family and other business ventures.

In 2009, the VS Angel launched her own clean beauty brand Kora Organics, which has skyrocketed to become a notable name. Then there is also a Miranda Kerr home collection — Love. Joy. Bliss. The multifaceted model has a self-help book, Treasure Yourself: Power Thought For My Generation (2010), to her credit as well which aims at empowering young female adults.

Her modelling career has taken Kerr to the runways of renowned luxury fashion labels, including Prada, Balenciaga, Christian Dior, Lanvin and Chanel. Besides her business or projects with luxury fashion houses, Kerr has also devoted time to acting and television such as Jungle Red (2021) and Love Advent (2014-2015).

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Miranda Kerr’s net worth is USD 60 million (INR 498 crore approx.), as of July 2023. She is married to Evan Spiegel, the co-founder and CEO of Snapchat, whose net worth is around USD 2.5 billion (INR 20,783 crore approx.). The couple leads a luxurious lifestyle and shares two children.

Naomi Campbell

From her charismatic walk and strong attitude to a slew of high-flying brand endorsements, there are more reasons than one why Naomi Campbell is an OG supermodel of the ’90s. She debuted on the Victoria’s Secret runway in 1996 and became a regular face. Given her popularity and net worth, would you believe she is not a Victoria’s Secret Angel?

The reason? “They could not afford me,” the South China Morning Post quotes her telling the British media. She broke many glass ceilings and became the first black model to be featured on the covers of British and French editions of Vogue (December 1987 and August 1988, respectively) and TIME (September 1991) magazines.

She received an honorary doctorate from the University for the Creative Arts in 2022. She continues to dominate the runways and has appeared in campaigns for Versace, Ralph Lauren, Vivienne Westwood, Chanel and Yves Saint Laurent. In 2023 alone, Campbell has walked for Alexander McQueen, Schiaparelli and Off-White, while fronting Fendi’s Peekaboo campaign — no wonder she is one of the world’s highest-paid models.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has a net worth of USD 80 million (INR 664 crore approx.).

Alessandra Ambrosio

The Victoria’s Secret Angel announced in 2017 that she would be laying down her wings after a dazzling career with the label spanning 17 years. During her time, she has flaunted two Fantasy bras — Floral Fantasy Bra and Gift Set in 2012 and Dream Angels Fantasy Bra, alongside Adriana Lima, in 2014.

One of the most successful models, Ambrosio has worked with luxury fashion houses like Gucci, Dior, Revlon, Giorgio Armani, Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren. In 2015, she was placed eighth by Forbes on their list of Highest Paid Models of the year.

The Brazilian star has appeared in films, such as Casino Royale (2006), Daddy’s Home (2015) and Daddy’s Home 2 (2017), and TV shows, such as Verdades Secretas (2015-2021), New Girl (2011-2018) and Gossip Girl (2007-2012).

She left Victoria’s Secret to focus on her swimsuit line, Ale, her family and acting career. Ambrosio was engaged to businessman Jamie Mazur between 2008 and 2018 and has two children with him. In 2021, she was seen enjoying a romantic getaway with partner Richard Lee.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Alessandra Ambrosio has a net worth of USD 80 million (INR 664 crore approx.) as of July 2023.

Tyra Banks

Victoria’s Secret’s first black model, Tyra Banks first walked the runway for the lingerie brand in 1996 and continued her streak for a decade before quitting in 2005. She gained immense fame by donning the Diamond Dream Bra in 1997 and the Heavenly “70” Fantasy Bra in 2004.

The multi-hyphenated supermodel is also a television host, actor, author and guest lecturer at Stanford University. One of the highest-paid models of all time, Banks encashed on her success with the underwear brand and ventured into other avenues that added to her fortune.

In 2003, she signed up to host and serve as executive producer of America’s Next Top Model. The show became immensely popular. Such was its craze that despite being cancelled in 2015, it returned in 2017 with Banks.

In 2005, she started her own daytime talk show The Tyra Banks Show, which was aired between 2005 and 2010. It bagged her an Emmy Award in 2008 and 2009. While Banks’ earnings are not particularly known, Forbes mentions, she earned around USD 30 million (INR 249 crore approx.) in 2009.

In the television domain, Banks hosted Dancing With The Stars between 2020 and 2022. In 2000, the model starred in the film Life Size as well as its 2018 sequel Life Size 2.

The American model has three books to her name that have contributed to her net worth as well. These are Tyra’s Beauty Inside & Out (1998); Modelland (2011) and Perfect Is Boring: 10 Things My Crazy, Fierce Mama Taught Me About Beauty, Booty, and Being a Boss (2018). Banks also earns a mighty figure from her ice cream brand Smize & Dream launched in 2021.

As one of the richest Victoria’s Secret models, Banks’ fortune stands at USD 90 million (INR 748 crore approx.), according to Celebrity Net Worth as of August 2023.

Adriana Lima

Brazilian star Adriana Lima was one of the longest-serving and highest-paid Victoria’s Secret models who walked the runway for the lingerie company a reported 18 times from 1999 to 2018 and opened the show in 2003. During her time, she has flaunted the brand’s exquisite million-dollar Fantasy bras three times.

In 2012, Forbes ranked her fourth on the top-earning models list, with a net worth of over USD 7 million (INR 58 crore approx.). The same year, she turned heads in two Superbowl commercials — one for Kia and another for Teleflora — which made for a large chunk of her earnings. In 2016, she climbed to the second spot on the Forbes list with USD 10.5 million (INR 87 crore approx.) in earnings. Reportedly, the following year, she was named “The Most Valuable Victoria’s Secret Angel.”

Lima has also turned towards acting with cameo appearances in shows and films like Ugly Betty (2006-2010), How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014) and Ocean’s 8 (2006) and hosts American Beauty Star (2017- ).

Besides VS, Lima has walked the ramp for brands like Versace, Balmain, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, Prada and Christian Dior. She has also been the brand ambassador for Sportmax, Marc Jacobs fragrances, Puma, Maybelline and IWC watches.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Adriana Lima’s net worth is USD 95 million (INR 789 crore approx.), as of July 2023. She married NBA player Marko Jaric and shares three children. However, they split in 2016. Lima is currently dating Andre Lemmers, CEO of an entrainment company, with whom she has a son.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum ranks second on the list of the highest-paid Victoria’s Secret models of all time. After a USD 300,000 (INR 2 crore approx.) contract with New York’s Metropolitan Models in 1993, the German model came on board in 1998. Ever since, she has built an impressive portfolio of films and reality TV shows, besides her modelling career.

In 2008, Klum reportedly reworked her contract. The new agreement gave her USD 3.8 million (INR 31 crore approx.) per annum, and during her VS stint, she wore three fantasy bras. Klum bid adieu to Victoria’s Secret in 2010 as one of the top-tiered angels with a vast repertoire and fortune.

However, there was no slowing down for her. Klum continued to build her soaring empire with different fashion campaigns and television programmes. She hosted Project Runway between 2004 and 2007. According to Forbes, Klum earned “maybe USD 1.3 million (INR 10 crore approx.) a year as host and USD 350,000 (INR 2 crore approx.) as executive producer.”

In 2008, the publication also reported that Klum made nearly USD 2.5 million (INR 20 crore approx.) per year from hosting Germany’s Next Top Model and took a share from the winners’ deals. Two years later, she starred in The Devil Wears Prada (2006).

Heidi Klum is also a judge on America’s Got Talent. She appeared from seasons 8 to 13, took a break the following year and was back for season 15. Hello! reports she makes around USD 3 million (INR 24 crore approx.) per season.

In 2017, Klum made a whopping USD 21 million (INR 174 crore approx.) from her own clothing line Heidi Klum Intimates and brand deals with the likes of Volkswagen, McDonald’s and H&M. She topped the figure in 2020 with USD 39 million (INR 324 crore approx.) on the back of shows as well as reality competitions Making the Cut and Queen of Drags Germany.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Heidi Klum has a net worth of USD 160 million (INR 1,330 crore approx.), as of August 2023. She owns a Bel-Air mansion worth USD 9.8 million (INR 81 crore approx.) and a New York penthouse worth USD 5.1 million (INR 42 crore approx.).

Plus, did you know her legs are insured for USD 1.2 million (INR 9 crore approx.) and USD 1 million (INR 8 crore approx.)?

Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen is one of the highest-paid Victoria’s Secret models who has created some epic moments on the ramp. From donning one of the earliest fantasy bras to being mobbed by PETA activists onstage, she has made headlines with them all.

The Brazilian diva joined the Victoria’s Secret tribe in 1999 with a reported jaw-dropping contract of around USD 25 million (INR 207 crore approx.). During her long and noteworthy career, Bündchen graced innumerable magazine covers and even starred in The Devil Wears Prada.

She, however, quit in 2006 and wrote in her autobiography Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, “As time went on, I felt less and less at ease being photographed walking the runway wearing just a bikini or a thong.”

However, her modelling career is far from being over. Being the world’s highest-paid model between 2002 and 2016, she signed deals with the likes of Chanel and Carolina Herrera. In 2016, Forbes estimated her fortune to be USD 30.5 million (INR 253 crore approx.). Her own lingerie and skincare brands have also helped grow her net worth, which, according to Celebrity Net Worth, stands at USD 400 million (INR 3,325 crore approx.) as of May 2023.

Bündchen was married to American football player Tom Brady before they split in 2022. The former couple shares two children.

Special mention: Taylor Hill

Taylor Hill has a net worth of around USD 6 million (INR 49 crore approx.), according to Celebrity Net Worth, which falls shy of the other highest-paid Victoria’s Secret models. However, she deserves a mention for being the youngest Victoria’s Secret Angel. Hill joined the VS banner in 2014 and had her last walk in 2017. She has been a part of an array of brand campaigns, including Versace, Givenchy, Valentino and Fendi. In 2016, she became the face of Lancôme.

Hero image: Courtesy M. Von Holden/ Getty Images; feature image: Courtesy Heidi Klum/Instagram

