Hit the slopes or travel to exotic places with this men’s accessories edit

When it comes to fashion collaborations or limited edition collections, it often feels that men get the shorter end of the stick. After all, the big-name collaborations are always centered around women’s products or at most, unisex with a handful of basics thrown in. Keeping this in mind, we’ve rounded up an edit of the best men’s accessories for the luxury-loving gentleman.

Accessories maketh a man. Therefore it’s important to invest in pieces that are not simply trendy but also create thought-provoking yet unexpected looks. It’s a tight rope indeed but one that can truly change your look. In the great duet between men and men’s accessories, we discovered some covetable bags, limited edition watches and even, perfume.

The men’s accessories edit you need to check out right now:

ZEGNA Outdoor Collection

Outdoor sport and performance brands like La Sportiva, Garmin, Zai, TSL, Sigg and Kask are some of the most renowned in the world. Building on this reputation, ZEGNA has entered into individual partnerships with the brands to create a collection that can withstand the rigours of the great outdoors. A cross-section between sports and luxury, ZEGNA Outdoor Collection is a capsule of the greatest hits of the outdoor sports world. There are the ZEGNA x La Sportiva’s TX Top GTX Boots with water-repellent mesh uppers for mountaineering. The GPS technology of Garmin is used to create the Venu 2 Plus Smartwatch for the ski slopes. Other accessories for the slopes include TSL’s foldable, ergonomic ski poles, zai’s high-performance skis, KASK’s matte Piuma ski helmet and lastly, Sigg’s aluminium water bottle. It’s the ultimate capsule collection for when you want to hit the slopes in style.

Gucci Valigeria

A campaign starring Ryan Gosling is reason enough to droll over the Gucci Valigeria collection but there’s a whole history of travel, glamour and heritage that brings the collection together. As the legend goes, Guccio Gucci worked as a porter at ‘The Savoy in London’ and it was here that he came across international travelers and harnessed a love for luxury and travel. On his return to Florence, he created the brand’s first suitcases, trunks, bags, and hat boxes. Building on his narrative, the Gucci Savoy collection includes trolleys, hard and soft suitcases, duffle bags, trunks, hat boxes, and beauty cases. Each of the men’s accessories pieces is recognisable by the heritage-infused designs including the GG monogram and the Web stripe together within a timeless aesthetic. The colourways on offer are beige/brown, beige/blue, and beige/ivory, each with the signature green/red or blue/red stripes and is crafted with the brand’s equestrian elements for a classy travel experience with your best buddies.

Fendi ISeeU Forty8 travel bag

No one does It-bags like Fendi, from the baguette to Peekaboo there’s something that they always get right. The latest member of the Fendi family is the Fendi ISeeU Forty8 travel bag that celebrates the brand’s heritage codes. A large, structured shopper or weekender bag for the man on the move. It’s got the classic stylings of the Peekaboo with additions like a functional zip and leaflet sides with button closures. When it comes to men’s accessories, functionality is key and the bag with its light handles, fabric strap and interchangeable pocket is a practical yet stylish choice.

Fossil x Harry Potter™ Collection

Enter the wizarding world with Fossil’s five new limited-edition Harry Potter-themed watches. There’s one for each Hogwarts house (Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin) as well as a gold stainless steel watch with the crest of all four houses. With the Hogwarts crest on the case back, ultra-precise Japanese automatic movement, 43mm gold-tone case, three-link bracelet, and glow-in-the-dark hands, it’s the closest thing to a Hogwarts acceptance letter. While men’s accessories are the focus here, the collection also consists of gold-tone stainless steel necklaces, earrings and bracelets with iconic symbols from the Harry Potter universe.

Hero Image: Courtesy Fendi. Featured Image: ZEGNA.