From Cardi B to Beyoncé: Looking at Hollywood celebrities donning Indian designers’ creations

With their stunning creations, Indian designers are leaving an indelible mark on the international scene. They have long been the go-to for all red carpet looks in Hollywood. From Cardi B to Beyoncé, check out Hollywood celebrities sporting unique creations by Indian clothing and jewellery designers at events.

Indian clothing and jewellery designers on Hollywood celebrities

Indian jewellery designers and outfits have lately been seen on red carpets around the globe. From Gaurav Gupta to Anayah Jewellery, Indian designers are making quite a splash on the Hollywood fashion scene.

We’ve always been impressed by the presence of Indian names on Hollywood’s red carpets. However, we sometimes overlook those who have consistently dominated the international red carpet, with a strong presence at awards ceremonies, premieres, and even concerts, performing alongside names like Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez. Yes, we’re talking about the outfits and jewellery. Seeing Indian designers on Hollywood’s coolest celebs is just as exciting as seeing Bollywood celebrities making a mark in Hollywood. With the market flooded with luxury labels from both fashion veterans and up-and-comers, it’s always refreshing to see a familiar sight from home stand out in a crowd.

Check out the gallery to see how stunningly these Hollywood celebs are sporting ensemble and jewellery by Indian designers.