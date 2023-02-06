Cardi B and other Hollywood celebs in Indian designer Gaurav Gupta couture

One of the hottest designers on the block, Gaurav Gupta is emerging as the go-to for all red carpet looks in Hollywood for some time now. As Cardi B graced the red carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards, here’s a look at all other celebs who showed up in Indian designer Gaurav Gupta couture.

We love it, and the internet loves it too. Gaurav Gupta’s creations and outfits have been appearing on ‘best dressed red carpet looks’ lists across the globe off late. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Ananya Panday back home to the who’s who of Hollywood, designer Gaurav Gupta is making quite a splash on the fashion circuit. Let’s take a look at all the global artists and celebrities who chose to shine in Gaurav Gupta’s creations.

Hollywood celebs who wore designer Gaurav Gupta couture

Cardi B

Even though the rapper wasn’t nominated this year, she was presenting an award at the 2023 Grammys. She chose a surreal electric blue couture by designer Gaurav Gupta, that looked like a sculpture. This Gaurav Gupta Amorphous Shapeshifter Sculptural Outfit had all the elements of the designer’s classic touch. Shapes experimenting architecturally, body-hugging hardened shell and celestial sequins- Cardi B was a vision to behold! Given the rapper’s penchant for sheer theatrics and statement-making outfits, this was her perfect red carpet outing.

Liza Koshy

Actress, YouTuber, comedian and television host Liza Koshy showed up in designer Gaurav Gupta’s outfit at the red carpet of the 75th Festival De Cannes in 2022. The mini dress featuring a three-dimensional art piece was another iconic sculpture dress with the classic Gaurav Gupta touch.

Catrinel Marlon

Italian actor and model Catrinel Marlon was also seen in a custom Gaurav Gupta creation at the Cannes red carpet in 2022. The Emerald Shell Sculpture Gown, which was almost sculpted on Catrinel, represents the iridescence of the Abalone. The dress featured a shell, engineered by Gupta’s iconic sculpting technique, and a dramatic thigh-high slit and a multi-layered bustle.

Megan Thee Stallion

When one icon wears creations by another, it’s bound to turn heads. And that’s exactly what happened at the 94th Oscars red carpet in 2022. Megan Thee Stallion showed up in designer Gaurav Gupta’s Fantasy Biomorphic Gown, which was inspired by a mystical sea creature. This gown was the fusion of art and architecture, featuring larger than life fins, thousands of glass beads and precious crystals. This stunning creation took the designer more than 1,500 hours to make.

Mehdi Dehbi

The lead actor of Boy from Heaven, Mehdi Dehbi is also known for the leading roles in the Netflix series Messiah. But that’s not why he has made it to this list today. At the Cannes Film Festival 2022, Dehbi graced the red carpet in a futuristic velvet tuxedo dripping in dark luminous glass beads pocket flaps in angular cuts, and a velvet shawl from designer Gaurav Gupta’s Man collection.

Ashanti

The American singer-songwriter Ashanti also sported a metallic creation by Gaurav Gupta on the HelloBeautiful Interludes live cover in 2022. She wore the Anthracite Coral Sculpture, styled by celebrity stylist Tim B.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram