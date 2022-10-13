Homegrown athleisure brands to bookmark for your next gym appointment

It’s time to refurbish your workout wardrobe and add some minimal yet chic-looking ensembles courtesy of these homegrown athleisure brands adding a twist of style to your next gym appointment.

The term fitness no longer relates to the old-school norm of being in an ideal form or shape, instead, it’s more like self-love nowadays. The pandemic might have given us a hard time, but let us look at the silver lining- fitness became the need of the hour. Having said that since staying fit and working towards one’s physical betterment has become an active pursuit for many out there, it’s time to elevate your athleisure wardrobes with some of these up-and-coming homegrown athleisure brands.

Who says you can’t stretch in style? Well, whoever said that sure didn’t have the chance to book these athleisure brands for their next gym appointment. Being equal parts sporty, chic, easy, and stylish, all these brands are here to revamp your workout wardrobes and let you burn those calories in style. So, hurry up and add these stretchy styles to your carts, before you run late for your next workout session.

Proyog

Yoga serves our body and soul, and so does fashion, and once we blend the two, that is when we get Proyog. Speaking of homegrown athleisure brands, Proyog aspires to bring the concept of comfortable yet stylish yoga wear from the streets to the studio. The layered silhouettes of the brand make it a stylish addition to our workout closets. So fill up your carts and become a Proyog!

Pace Active

Pace Active promotes body fitness in a functional yet chic way. Who says you can’t wear tailored fits which exude style and performance while working out? Having said that, Pace Active has got all your requirements from comfort to style covered. Made for movements and designed to take you everywhere is what the brand swears by. Its shape-shifting quality makes it a hit for more cardio-based workouts like Crossfit or Running.

Kica Active

Empowerment lies at the core of the brand! It promotes not just stretching yourself, but your boundaries too, and pushing your limits to goal completion. Their pieces urge you to define new goals for yourself and feel at ease while striving for more. Kica Active does not just give you a pair of clothes to sweat in, but it gives you a tool to transform your life.

Tygr Tygr

Tygr Tygr is all about feeling fierce and natural in your own skin. These fits come with a blend of practicality and style, making it just the right fit for your workout sessions. The trending and out-the-box collections of this brand will definitely make you stand out while getting swole.

Spirit Animal

Beauty is made in all sizes and Spirit Animal preach body positivity. Spirit Animal inspires you to find your true spirit animal and let that animal out, plus this brand is not all talk as its flawless athleisure designs will leave you stunned. With a goal to provide activewear infused with distinctive fashion, the brand’s collections are all about earthly hues and bold basics.

Hero and Feature image: courtesy of @kicaactive/Ig & @pace_active/Ig.