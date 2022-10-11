LSAFashionFiles: Homegrown brands to bookmark for elevated basics

Give your everyday wardrobes a breath of fresh air with some of these celebrated homegrown brands adding some unique staples to your collection of elevated basics.

The festive season a.k.a the season of flaunting your fashionable side is back and with a bang this time. Having said that all the dedicated fashion mongers out there might have already had their #OTT ensembles planned for the next gala, but what about the ones who’re searching for looks that serve the out-of-the-box yet comfortable vibe, both at the same time? Well, if you belong to this category then I’d say join the club my friend and get ready to witness some of the chic homegrown brands for elevated basics that deserve all the spotlight for this festive season.

After spending most of the pandemic being couch potatoes, comfort and ease automatically became the middle names of fashion. Speaking of which, if you’re on the lookout for revamping your signature staples into elevated basics this festive season, well then see no more and have a look at some of these homegrown brands for a good minimalist wardrobe. From sustainability at its best to fashion’s crossover with comfort, all of these brands are here to stay and help you slay.

Homegrown brands to shop from for elevated basics

House Of Fett

Well, this might not be a new member of the homegrown family, but this sure is one of the most celebrated ones. House of Fett by Esha Bhambri not just checks all our classy yet comfortable requirements, but also brings about a simple change in the glamorous world of fashion. So, if you’re looking for adding a contemporary touch to your everyday wear, well then House of Fett is where your search ends.

Essgee

Creating a perfect blend of comfort, minimalism, and bohemian fabrics, Essgee should undoubtedly be your next stop while shopping for elevated basics. Playing with silhouettes of silk, linen, and cotton is what counts as the brand’s OTP. Essgee by Sagrika Grover is curating a comfortable aesthetic for all the millennials out there. From bohemian prints and tie-dye patterns to unconventional wardrobe additions, this brand is all you need to change the myth of ‘basics’ in the domain of fashion.

Bhaane

Betting on fluid fashion and conscious style choices is all that Bhaane aims at. Taking the concepts of elevated basics a little too seriously, Bhaane’s take on fashion is to incorporate everyday separates into your wardrobes. Pertaining to both men and women the brand caters from the cool-kid clan to celebrities making a statement in some of these basic staples.

Renge

With a range of luxe everyday clothing at its core, Sheena Uppal’s Renge is a compassionate and conscious effort to enhance our closets. Her silhouettes find inspiration from every nook and corner of the world before they enter our wardrobes. Flowy silhouettes, aesthetic prints, and a neutral palette, all of this make Renge a perfect homegrown brand.

Bisou by Saachi

Lastly, we have the one making rounds on the gram, Bisou by Saachi. If you feel that our everyday wardrobes can’t be high on prints well, then Bisou by Saachi is here to change the game. Playful patchwork, vibrant colours, distinctive details, and unconventional sartorial picks are what define Sacchi’s creative label and make it the right choice for a quirky yet fun-filled wardrobe.

Hero and feature image: courtesy of @houseoffett/Ig & @bisoubysaachi/Ig