Contemporary homegrown jewellery brands that are currently on our radar

Minimal jewellery is the way to ace that look nowadays, so here we have a few contemporary homegrown jewellery brands capable of elevating your look by adding a dash of golden grace and sizzling silver to the same.

Gone are the days when hefty and traditional jewellery was the only way of accessorising, as we have entered an era where minimalism is dominating the fashion scene. Jewellery might be just an add-on for many, but for others, it sure is an extension of their personality. We all love a statement piece of jewellery that can elevate a look simply by its charm, don’t we? Speaking of which, if you are looking for some praiseworthy jewellery brands to layer along with your outfits, then we have a curated list of brands that might look good in your jewellery boxes. Since homegrown labels are continuing to carve a niche for themselves, likewise these homegrown jewellery brands are changing the accessory game one contemporary piece at a time. These pieces might not qualify for your traditional ensembles, but they sure know how to spice up those everyday looks. From chunky bracelets to subtle neck pieces, these homegrown jewellery brands are here to up your accessory game, so get ready to fill up your carts.

Homegrown jewellery brands to amp up your collections

Theaa

Inspired by the goddess divine of light, the mother of sun, moon and dawn, Theaa is one homegrown jewellery brand that provides us with handmade contemporary pieces all made by love and in eco-friendly ways. From the composition to the minimal designs, the brand deserves a spot in our jewellery collections.

Inaya

If there is one brand that keeps popping up on our Instagram feeds without fail, that is Inaya! Synonymous with chic, contemporary and most of all affordable, Inaya is here to fit in all your mood boards and occasions, courtesy of its wide array of designs.

Zurii



Well, speaking of homegrown jewellery brands, one just cannot stop looking for a unique label that catches a gaze, and Zurii seems to fit this description. From the chunky bracelets, motif neck pieces and not to forget the ‘Akshar’ collection, Zurii’s accessories are more than just jewellery.

Lune

This independent female-run jewellery brand from Goa is the symbol of womanhood and craft. From soft and subtle pieces to hefty and contemporary jewels, Lune Jewellery might just be the right place to shop for your next soiree.

Eurumme

With clean and conscious manufacturing methods at its core, Eurumme Jewellery is a gender-neutral and eco-friendly brand with geometrically shaped pieces that have the potential to complement each and every look of yours. The unusual designs and the elegant aura of the same are what make the brand worth the hype.

The Line

Looking for a perfect blend of traditional as well as contemporary jewellery? Well, Dhora is probably the brand that might qualify for the requirement. The bold designs with an indie touch are inspired by the rich tradition of Rajasthan and they might just be the perfect fit for your Indo-western wardrobe.

On Nought One One

Next up in the list of homegrown jewellery brands is the one that swears by the motto of ‘less is more less is enough’. One Nought One One is a result of the creative intellect of a college student and her desire of promoting minimal jewellery as more than just a fad. The unique and exquisite designs of the brand run along the lines of grace and a contemporary edge.

Gusto- GIA

Apart from its wide range of cruelty-free leather bags, the brand has forayed into the jewellery space with its minimal chic designs. The Gia Collection from The Gusto is designed to captivate the modern woman who appreciates artistic beauty and desires jewellery that seamlessly transitions between work and everyday life.

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock Featured Image: Courtesy Inaya.