Homegrown websites to shop for preloved Indian designer wear

Recently, authentic luxury resale company, TheRealReal confirmed a partnership with Balenciaga that allows a customer to return pre-loved items to the store for credit. A trend that has been increasingly growing in the west. Closer home, we are now equally aware and finally open to selling and purchasing preloved luxury items. If you’re looking to join the bandwagon, our round-up of homegrown websites for preloved Indian luxury designer items is sure you serve you well.

The resale luxury goods market has exploded in recent years. The re-commerce of luxury items is no longer a taboo subject but a step in the direction of positive circularity. Building on the conversation around sustainability is a host of homegrown e-commerce websites that are dealing with preloved Indian designer wear. A place to shop and rehome your Indian luxury designer purchases, and not just designer bags.

In India, the trend seems almost cyclical. After all, we’ve seen our grandmothers rewear their precious pearls and painstakingly preserve their saris, only to pass them on to the next generation. There wasn’t any room for waste, especially when it comes to expensive, luxurious items. This preserve culture is making a resurgence with more and more brand opportunities to resell your luxury purchases, albeit if you can’t or don’t wish to pass them on.

Homegrown websites for sale of preloved Indian designer products:

Saritoria

Pernia Qureshi single-handedly revolutionised the idea of shopping online for Indian designer wear and she hopes to do the same for the conscious consumer. Partnering with London-based power couple, Shehlina Soomro and Omar Soomro, she launched the online e-store Saritoria for pre-loved Indian designer wear. It’s a global platform which gives you access to Indian designer names like Tarun Tahiliani, Rohit Bal, Sabyasachi and Anamika Khanna at extremely discounted prices. The best part, most pieces are from their signature collections ensuring you look classic while you become a part of the global circular economy.

Revivify

Another changemaker when it comes to the Indian luxury market has been London-based entrepreneur, Aashni Shah. As the founder of Aashni + Co, the one-stop destination for South Asian fashion in the UK, she is familiar with the various nuances of shopping for Indian luxury fashion. The pandemic led Shah to give more thought to slow living and mindful consumption and Revivify, a curated destination for pre-loved Indian designer wear. It’s the place where you can resell your wedding outfit, or heritage jewellery or simply find a vintage outfit that’s still in trend today.

ReTag

Founded by Namisha Gupta, ReTag was born out of a strong concern for the environment and the ecological impact of the fashion industry. While it’s a great place to sell/shop for preloved Indian designer wear, it also has ample options for accessories, menswear and children’s items. It’s simply your go-to place to scour for luxury deals that leave you feeling good about the planet as well.

Loved Lehenga

Indian weddings are a grand affair, and the wedding outfits are an equally flamboyant part of it. As much as brides cherish their wedding outfit, it’s one that holds limited wearability options, and well costs a lot of money. Giving a new lease to your wedding outfit is Loved Lehenga, a homegrown website for preloved Indian designer wear especially focusing on wedding lehengas. The service allows lehengas to be loved, repeated and reworn – the way these couture-intensive pieces need to be.

