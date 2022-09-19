Hop on the chunky sneakers trend with these 8 cool kicks

Whether you’re a sneaker enthusiast or not, you’ve probably witnessed many major trends gain popularity over the last few years in the sneaker fashion scene. The one trend, however, that stood out for most of us owing to the diverse opinions it garnered includes thick, high rubber soles and maximal design. Well, we’re referring to the chunky sneakers trend that’s been a buzzword in the sneaker community for a long time now.
Also known as dad shoes, chunky sneakers are known for their oversized look because of their extravagant sole design and over-the-top detailing. Remember the Raf Simons X Adidas Ozweego shoes or the Balenciaga Triple S that were quite literally the harbingers of the trend? The chunky sneakers were earlier considered a bit too much because of their garish styling, but fast-forward a few years and find these shoes everywhere. They have people fascinated and obsessed with their unique style, comfort and versatility. So much so that they’ve made their way into coveted closets of celebrities, including Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and Chance the Rapper, from around the globe.
More so, the wide variety of designs available for people to choose from is quite extensive and astonishing. From reinventing classic and iconic staples in a chunky silhouette to dropping absolutely fresh styles, brands have been going all out with their designs and sneakerheads have been equally embracive of them. Take the Converse Run Star Hike Platform Sneakers (Buy it for Rs 22,000 approx. on Farfetch) for instance. An iteration of the classic Chuck Taylors, these eyeball-grabbing chunky sneakers have been a hot-selling pair. Similarly, the avant-garde colourway of the FILA Ray Tracer Apex (Buy it for Rs 8,999 on Tata CLiQ) makes it an amazing standout pick.
So, whether you’re team chunky sneakers or not, this trend is definitely in for the long haul. And if you too wish to join this bandwagon, get scrolling through our edit of some of the best pairs to get your hands on.
Here’s a list of the best chunky sneakers to amp up your shoe game
(Main and Featured Image Courtesy: Nike)
With the signature swoosh logo alongside the visible Max Air cushioning, the Nike Air More Uptempo ‘96 in a chunky design makes for a great pick. Offering both style and comfort are the elastic straps over the tongue that not only keep your style on point but also let you wear the pair unlaced. While the synthetic underlays add dimension beneath the AIR lettering, the Max Air unit adds durable and lightweight cushioning. The design also has perforated side panels and the Nike logo embroidered on the toe and tongue.
Image: Courtesy Nike
Delivering style and function are these chunky sneakers by UGG. To protect against weather conditions like rain and snow, the shoes’ upper combines layered textile and waterproof leather. Additionally, the zippers and tongue are gusseted and treated with water-repellent coatings. The unisex shoe is made with lightweight and durable, oversized Treadlite by UGG sports sole and offers increased cushioning and traction. It also features a heat-embossed UGG logo and a foam footbed with a textile sockliner made partly with recycled polyester.
Image: Courtesy UGG
Nail the chunky sneakers trend with the Converse Run Star Hiked Platform shoes that are a modish spin on the classic everyday Chucks. While the moulded platform with a two-tone outsole and rounded heel lends futuristic vibes to the design, the canvas upper with a rubber toe cap and the ankle patch retain the iconic style. It has a distressed midsole for a vintage look with an OrthoLite insole for cushioning.
Image: Courtesy Converse
The FILA Ray Tracer Apex is an ideal everyday shoe that offers comfort and style in a myriad of colours. The upper features a blend of leather, mesh and textile in a dynamic colourway of blue, yellow, violet and black with the chunky sole highlighted with similar-hued accents. While the tongue and collars are padded for comfort, the lightweight EVA midsole further adds to that.
Image: Courtesy FILA
A unisex chunky sneaker, the Bondi L is a maximally cushioned road shoe that’s perfect for everyday wear owing to its ultralight full-length EVA midsole and bevelled heel design. With a wide footbed for better stability and a sleek grain leather and mesh upper, the pair is also engineered with early-stage MetaRocker geometry for ease and all-day comfort.
Image: Courtesy Hoka
A calf leather chunky low-tops with faux fur detailing, these sneakers by Just Cavalli in a stunning black hue with contrasting laces would be a great addition to your shoe closet. While the entire design itself is an exquisite blend of quirk and chicness, the chunky rubber sole further adds a dramatic edge to the pair. From denims and shorts to dresses, these chunky sneakers for women absolutely stand out.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
Fashioned in mesh and imitation leather are these chunky sneakers by H&M that would up your everyday style game like no other. These front lace-ups have fabric linings and sockliners with chunky thermoplastic rubber soles that are fluted underneath. These beige trainers can be easily styled and paired up with all kinds of apparel.
Image: Courtesy H&M
Crafted in a minimal and understated design, these modish sneakers by Dune London have that cool edge that you sometimes wish your look could reflect. Providing ultimate comfort and flexibility in a stylish way, these slip-on shoes in a classic cream hue would instantly become your everyday wardrobe essential. Its classic fabric upper and PU sole construction lends this pair a super casual vibe, making it versatile enough to be styled with anything.
Image: Courtesy Dune London
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Also known as dad sneakers, chunky sneakers are shoes that have big, thick and high soles, while the upper is generally made of different materials like leather, mesh and polyester layered together. These designs usually have a maximal make and often look oversized.
Answer: Shoes with thick soles are usually heavy, which can be painful for your feet during longer commutes and walking routines. Hence, if you’re looking for a walking shoe, avoid chunky trainers, as they can hurt your shins because of the extra effort required by the muscles. However, designs nowadays also feature lightweight cushioning and comfortable soles and midsoles. So, considering the weight of your chunky shoes before buying is a good idea.
Answer: Yes, chunky sneakers have been a rage for the past few years and continue to be one of the biggest fashion trends.
Answer: Chunky sneakers can be styled with all kinds of outfits. Whether you’re stepping out in denims or your joggers, biker shorts or chinos, flared pants or dresses or even pant-suits, you can team up a pair of these shoes with all of them.
Answer: As long as they feel comfortable in them without putting extra effort to walk, anybody can wear chunky sneakers. It all comes down to preferences and comfort. However, older people should avoid wearing them for longer periods at a stretch.