7 fashion trends to try in 2022 (plus, where to shop the best looks)

We witness new trends and styles in fashion every year. While the 2021 saw face masks in a myriad of colours, prints and fabrics becoming a style statement and paired with crop tops, formal and ethnic wear, and many other ensembles, 2022 has a lot in store too.

Right from revamping classic retro looks to modern twists to classic attires, there is a lot that you can incorporate to make a fashion statement. While wide-leg pants, cropped cardigans, skinny jeans and chunky sneakers are doing the rounds of social media, new and emerging fashion trends of chequered blazers and coats, as well as silk and satin nightwear, are major trendsetters.

Moreover, the fashion industry is already buzzing with iconic collaborations, like Balenciaga-Gucci, Dior-Sacai and Supreme-Tiffany and Co, merging luxury with casual styles to create something unique for everyone.



Meanwhile, many other trends are percolating into our lives, catching us unawares. From bold and contrasting prints to neutral shades and colour block jackets, suits and footwear, 2022 will be about wearing a mix of styles and how you want to carry the look.

Here are some latest fashion trends that you can follow in 2022

Miniskirt and suit

First introduced by Marc Bohan at Dior in 1961, this ultimate uber-chic look is the way to go. Take inspiration from Chanel supermodels and ace this modern stylish look with little effort. Maria Grazia Chiuri too took to this forever-young look for réentrée dressing at Dior in September 2021.

Want to sport this style? Pair a miniskirt with your favourite blazer, and you’re done. To make it more fun, play around with the colours and go for completely contrasting hues, add a few prints, or choose a different fabric like leather.

‘Lounge-erie’

Sleepwear need not be boring and just about wearing loose clothes. You can make a cool style statement that will also make you feel good. In fact, Pinterest lists this in their top fashion trends for 2022.

While we love to cosy up in our favourite set of pyjamas and baggy shirts or slouchy sweatpants with tank tops, maybe a satin or silk nightwear can give the same comfort and make you look stylish too. Moreover, Pinterest shares that people have been taking extra notice of loungewear. Searches for “lounge lingerie” have increased manifold, hinting at a major fashion trend for 2022.

From satin nightgowns to silk shorts and shirt sets, these fabrics not only amp up your style but are also extremely soft. Why restrict to only clothes? Get some cool silk eye masks and satin bed sheets for that extra cosy feel.

Coats and trousers in natural shades

Colour blocking has been a rage in the past few years, but this time, it is all about nude and natural tones. The best thing about this trend is that you cannot go wrong with beiges, browns, off-whites or similar shades. Oversized coats and jackets have hit the ramps many times, but the natural shades make the ensemble multifunctional.

Wear it to work, a casual lunch or even dinner, the coats never fail to make a style statement. Match them with colour-coordinated trousers and turn heads wherever you go. Add a splash of colour to this look with a yellow, orange or any bright-coloured shirt or turtleneck you fancy for that additional glam quotient.

Pearls and beads

Image credit: kiyana/Unsplash

Pearls are forever classics, and this timeless ornament is not only limited to jewellery. Pearl and beaded clothing is a popular idea, setting fashion trends across years. Long beaded sleeves or pearls around collars — they can elevate your look no matter what you pair them with. This is another highlight from Pinterest’s prediction list, and we couldn’t have agreed more.

Interestingly, pearls are the new trend in town for men too, and they make for a great accessory. Did you know Australia has seen the highest searches in terms of pearl-themed wedding decorations?

Pearl hair accessories, pearl-themed parties, nail art, men’s necklaces and everything in between — it has never been this versatile!

“In 2022, people of all ages will embrace iridescent accents in their homes, in their jewellery boxes and even as nail art,” Pinterest said.

Dresses for all occasions

Image credit: Clarke Sanders/@clar_san/Unsplash

‘Dress to impress’ is not the trend anymore. Wearing something to feel good and comfortable or what is popularly called ‘Dopamine dressing’ is the go-to mantra that you should follow.

A dress that elevates your mood, colours that touch your heart and styles that you wish to flaunt, there are no restrictions on what you can do. Exude confidence with this fashionable trend that can be tweaked as per your comfort.

From ruched and ruffled styles, neon colours, classic sheath, sweater dresses, rainbow prints and stripes to flowy midline dresses, the options are endless. Be it summer, spring or fall, this trend is fashionable and chic in every season.

According to Pinterest’s predictions, people are taking to all things pop and vibrant, and this trend is on the rise. Increased searches for dresses in fuchsia pink and emerald green, as well as pink shoes, have been topping the charts, according to Pinterest.

Knee-length boots

Boots are an all-time favourite, and nothing gets better when channelling your inner fashionista in a stylish pair of this footwear. Teamed with dresses, denims, miniskirts or a pair of shorts, knee-length boots instantly glam up your look and elevate a regular outfit.

From animal prints to vibrant colours paired with your monochromatic outfits, there is so much to experiment with.

If you want to stand out in a room full of people, then try out embellished boots with Swarovski crystals. Accessorise accordingly or keep your look minimal and let the outfit do the talking.

Stripes and cheques

Setting a bold statement, “stripes are strongly associated with direction,” said fashion company Marni’s Francesco Risso in conversation with Vogue. Moreover, they are no longer part of the yesteryears but hot favourites in present times, and they are here to stay.

Other than stripes, chequered print is another one of Pinterest’s predictions. Men are opting for chequered suits and shirts while nail art, floor rugs, stoles and tops are picking momentum on this fashion trend. It is interesting to see that millennials and fashion newbs are a major driving force behind the popularity of this trend.

Hero and featured image credit: 俊逸 余/ @doodoosonic/ Unsplash