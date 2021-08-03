Mark your calendar as tomorrow, August 4, the OG reality star and heiress Paris Hilton makes her debut on Netflix with a new cooking show. We are excited to see what trends the first lady of pop fashion sets in motion with the release of her six-show series, Cooking With Paris.

If you look back at the noughties (2000-09), you will realise that many of the Y2K trends were either started or supported by the heiress. From millennial pink to miniature bags (and tiny dogs), the hotel heiress led a whole generation when it came to style. Looking back we might cringe at the overdose of pink and glitter, the extremely low-waisted outfits and most definitely the velour tracksuits. But she has been a powerhouse of style and stardom that has us hooked.

Netflix’s show Cooking With Paris follows her experiments in the kitchen alongside celebrity guests (and friends) like Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Nikki Glaser, Saweetie, Lele Pons, and Nicky and Kathy Hilton. From burning the diamonds off her spatula to googling what is lemon zest, Paris Hilton’s comic timings are impeccable and her ability to deadpan is always on the spot. Plus, Paris Hilton like us doesn’t cook in tattered rags but in couture — glittery outfits, hot pink dresses with bows and feathery sleeves that tends to get into the broth. Going by Paris Hilton’s past style credentials don’t be surprised if the show sets in motion new trends. If you wish to be ahead of the curve, then here are some Paris Hilton inspired outfits that literally scream “That’s Hot”.

Hues of red dominate her wardrobe on the show and these saturated tones are seen on dresses with big bows and puffs. Also making an appearance are a lot of sequin, shimmer, and feather — elements that are usually dressing with clubbing but fit almost seamlessly into Paris’ kitchen.

Header and Internal Images: Courtesy Paris Hilton Instagram. Featured Image: Team Hilton Instagram.

All Other Images: Courtesy Brands.