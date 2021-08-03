Mark your calendar as tomorrow, August 4, the OG reality star and heiress Paris Hilton makes her debut on Netflix with a new cooking show. We are excited to see what trends the first lady of pop fashion sets in motion with the release of her six-show series, Cooking With Paris.
If you look back at the noughties (2000-09), you will realise that many of the Y2K trends were either started or supported by the heiress. From millennial pink to miniature bags (and tiny dogs), the hotel heiress led a whole generation when it came to style. Looking back we might cringe at the overdose of pink and glitter, the extremely low-waisted outfits and most definitely the velour tracksuits. But she has been a powerhouse of style and stardom that has us hooked.
Netflix’s show Cooking With Paris follows her experiments in the kitchen alongside celebrity guests (and friends) like Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Nikki Glaser, Saweetie, Lele Pons, and Nicky and Kathy Hilton. From burning the diamonds off her spatula to googling what is lemon zest, Paris Hilton’s comic timings are impeccable and her ability to deadpan is always on the spot. Plus, Paris Hilton like us doesn’t cook in tattered rags but in couture — glittery outfits, hot pink dresses with bows and feathery sleeves that tends to get into the broth. Going by Paris Hilton’s past style credentials don’t be surprised if the show sets in motion new trends. If you wish to be ahead of the curve, then here are some Paris Hilton inspired outfits that literally scream “That’s Hot”.
Hues of red dominate her wardrobe on the show and these saturated tones are seen on dresses with big bows and puffs. Also making an appearance are a lot of sequin, shimmer, and feather — elements that are usually dressing with clubbing but fit almost seamlessly into Paris’ kitchen.
Header and Internal Images: Courtesy Paris Hilton Instagram. Featured Image: Team Hilton Instagram.
All Other Images: Courtesy Brands.
Just don’t drop the gravy on this fabulous feather strapless top from Zabella (Rs5,500). Approved by plenty of Indian influencers, this black halter top with a flat back and centre zipper is an easy to throw on piece for a night out. Pair it with jeans or a black skirt depending on the occasion.
The bold colour blocking in Malie’s Cia dress (Rs 17,000) is one that is sure to get an approval from Paris Hilton, while the easy silhouette and crisp poplin cotton fabric ensures it’s easy to wear indoors or outside. The puff shoulder details are an added bonus to the bright piece.
Puff sleeved top and flirty mini skirt in a kaleidoscopic print. The kaleido set from Pankaj & Nidhi (Rs 29,000) is designed for a tête-à-tête with Paris Hilton. Its fun and feminine vibe is one that one can wear for a special occasion or even brunch with the girls.
Paris’ style isn’t only about bold brash looks but also feminine silhouettes which is where this dress from Anushka Bajaj (Rs 15,500) comes in. Tie-and-dye style Tahiti print with off-shoulder organza sleeves is a lovely choice for a first date and can be paired with pearl earrings or necklace.
It’s 2021 and Paris Hilton is still wearing her signature velour track sets. If you’re looking to take a page out of her style book but with a little bit of restraining, then opt for a co-ord set in her favourite hue from Urban Surban (Rs 4,800).
Our girl Paris loves a little shimmer and sparkle and this black tulle dress with ruffled tiers and Swarovski crystals from Kangana Trehan (Rs 32,000) hits the spot. Make a statement with its elegant design and party like Paris.
Things aren’t all rosy, they are sometimes rouge too at Paris’ style cabinet. The bold hues of red are a wardrobe essential by her rule book and must be done with a dose of fun in terms of silhouette and style. A one-shoulder crepe dress from Gauri & Nainika (Rs 29,000) with its asymmetric hemline is on our radar.
Can you create a power look without polka dots? We believe not, and therefore presenting to you this dynamic pairing of power shoulders and polka dots from Papa Don’t Preach (Rs 28,000). The bold colour combination, the short hemline and a deep-v-neckline with criss-cross detail, we are ready to take on the world.