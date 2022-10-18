How Awadh architecture creates a new genre for Sanjay Garg’s festive collection

Sanjay Garg on finding inspiration in the architecture of India for Raw Mango’s Festive 2022 collection, Peacock Country.

Sanjay Garg has played a crucial role in rebuilding the architecture of handloom in India. His label, Raw Mango has been at the zeitgeist of the handloom revival movement in the country and has both modernised and revolutionised the journey of textiles. He has experimented with colours, silhouettes and some time, even motifs while keeping the waft and weft true to its origins. For his latest collection, Peacock Country, the reclusive designer turns his attention to the architecture of the country.

The point of reference for the new collection is the Urdu play, ‘Inder Sabha’ by 19th-century poet Agha Hasan Amanat which narrates the love affair between a prince and a fairy. Set in the court of Wajid Ali Shah, the princely ruler of Awadh, the collection draws from the opulence of the era. “The inspiration stems from marble inlay floral motifs seen in Mughal and Rajputana architecture that speak of Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb and miniature art paintings,” points out Garg. Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb is essentially a euphemism for the fusion of Hindu and Islamic elements of art, architecture and design. “The Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb is a fusion of the two rivers, the gold-and-silver and the Hindu-Muslim communities. It was during the rule of Wajid Ali Shah, that the two communities came together in perfect harmony. Captured beautifully in the play which narrates the tale of the court of the last emperor where the lord of the rain happened to fall in love with a normal human being and that was celebrated with keeping mind in both the communities”.

What differentiates this collection from others is the heavy use of motifs. “We generally don’t have motifs. Here, they come from the Rajput and Mughal style of architecture, a fable of peacocks and the Awadh region in general.” Elements of the architecture of the Awadh region including the Taj Mahal can be seen dotting the collection. The designer captures this essence with the use of gold and silver throughout the collection with a mix of aari, zardozi and gota embroidery on satin silk, brocades, organza and tissue fabrics. In contrast, the colour palette of the “Peacock Country collection consists of deeper monkey red, indigo, deep green, pale pink, pale blue, natural and maroon, which are splayed over textiles and tedious techniques. This collection is a homage to the rich heritage of the royal families of the Mughals and Rajputana”.

When it comes to designing a collection, Garg isn’t simply referencing an era or borrowing elements from it but also drawing aspects of its craft traditions, ones that are often lost in today’s changing landscape. “I think traditional is not stuck in a time zone. First of all, it’s like any language and if you don’t change/modify it, it’s not adding worth and will eventually die.

When it comes to textiles, I’m just not the person who is just passing on from the last generation to the next. I think my job is to ensure that the design undergoes changes so that it can stay relevant. The beauty of a craft is that it’s unique, unlike a mass brand like Nike or Adidas, and therefore not something everyone can identify with,” shares Sanjay Garg of Raw Mango about his role as a designer and patron of traditional crafts.

In design, a gown or a suit is essentially made to look the same. This isn’t the case with the sari, points out Sanjay Garg. For him, a sari even if from the same origin is designed to be different in terms of price points, the spectrum of colours, and weight. It’s then the storytelling which defines the vocabulary, the technique, and the skill set behind a sari. One that he beautifully captures in his new collection, Peacock Country.

All Images: Courtesy Raw Mango.