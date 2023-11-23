How street culture is the latest round-up of fashion collaborations

Fashion collaborations, in general, catch the zenith of the high and low to create the much-needed X-factor. Tapping on the buzz surrounding these are collaborations between streetwear labels and luxury designer brands that play on this contrast.

The trend rose to its current glory after Louis Vuitton collaborated with streetwear brand, Supreme in 2017. Years after the latter had ironically printed skate decks with a flipped version of Louis Vuitton’s iconic monogram. The cease-and-desist case forgotten the French house made history with one of the most iconic streetwear collaborations of our times. And ever since, we have seen a slew of unique collections that capture the pulse of the younger audience with their inclination towards subcultures like hip hop, skateboarding and more. This season, we bring to you luxury streetwear collaborations that are transforming the global fashion industry with their focus on inclusivity and artist representation.

The coolest streetwear collaborations that are the talk of the town:

Palm Angels x Tod’s

Palm Angels started as a photographic documentation of Los Angeles’ skater culture by Italian art director and photographer, Francesco Ragazzi. After the success of his coffee table book featuring black-and-white photography of American street culture, Ragazzi launched the label with his interpretation of West Coast nostalgia. Another Italian brand that has been instrumental in changing the status quo is Tod’s founded by Filippo Della Valle in the early twenties as an artisanal shoe company. Known for its supreme artisanal quality and timeless designs, the two uniquely different brands come together to create a new classic. For the Fall/Winter 2023 season, Palm Angels transforms the iconic sporty Tod’s tab sneakers. Inspired by the 70s, the shoe now boasts tapered lines, a modern toe cap, the Palm Angels logo in gold lurex on the back and tongue of the shoe and finally, the embossed T on the lace loop and iconic logo on the back. The design incorporates the laidback spirit of the West Coast and Italian craftsmanship.

Stüssy x Levi’s

The second Stüssy x Levi’s capsule is finally here, and the excitement is palpable. With roots in California, the coming together of the two labels is iconic in many ways. If Levi’s is synonymous with good ol jeans, then Stüssy is the name you turn to for streetwear that is time-tested. Launched in the early 80s, the brand was inspired by the local surf and skate culture and shot to fame for its laidback, free-spirited ideology. The streetwear-inspired collaboration pays homage to their home state and features a range of trucker jackets and jeans in three colour options. With a vintage vibe, the limited edition collection is made from jacquard fabric and finished with two-tone garment dyes.

Farfetch x Off-White

It’s impossible to think of streetwear without Off-White, the brand founded by the late Vigil Abloh. Inspired by his legacy is Farfetch’s tie-up with his label, Off-White to create a limited edition collection dubbed _LOGIC for its Farfetch Beat 011 link-up. The collection includes T-shirts and hoodies featuring archival graphics and logos, a trademark black ‘OW’ Varsity jacket and two low-top ‘Out Of Office’ sneakers (in black and in white). The Off-White x Farfetch streetwear collaboration

All Images: Courtesy Brands.