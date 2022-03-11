How to create the perfect capsule wardrobe for your black dresses

We all know that black is a wardrobe essential. Instead of a kaleidoscope of hues, these items make a statement with bold, sculptural designs accented with a hint of sparkle or a flash of skin. Here’s how to style these perfect black dress wardrobe essentials for every occasion.

Black dress styling ideas that are anything but basic

Brunch with the girls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Negin Mirsalehi (@negin_mirsalehi)

Nothing beats a puff-sleeve polka dot dress in our opinion—it’s the perfect year-round staple piece. For a more trendy brunch look, pair your dress with sneakers or Chelsea boots, a vibrant colour bag and gold hoops.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @katyazubrik

Think chic, corset, and maybe even one shoulder — these are the dresses you’ll only wear on special occasions. bucks. Simply add a pair of your favourite earrings and keep it basic to avoid drawing attention away from your stunning dress.

Dinner party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izi Angus (@iziangus)

Backless dresses make you feel fabulous whether you dress it up with diamonds and your favourite over-the-top heels or dress it down with sleeked hair and simple earrings. A structured backless black dress may be styled effortlessly for a dinner party look if you want a flawless snitched aesthetic.

Cocktail party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Suchan (@sophiesuchan)

Classics become daring when worn with unexpected pieces. Ladies, dress to the nines for your cocktail party outfit! Spice up your basic black tube dress with some dramatic gloves, sparkly heels, and a statement bag. This will definitely draw all eyes towards you.

Networking event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paniz Nourbakhsh (@paniznourbakhsh)

Possibly the most effective way to make your #BossBabe black blazer dress pop is through accessories. Don’t be afraid to layer on necklaces, earrings, and even a belt for that synched look. And if it’s still not bright enough, add in a colourful statement pump for good measure.

Vacation look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Negin Mirsalehi (@negin_mirsalehi)

Little black dress? The obvious one, yes, but it wouldn’t be a staple black wardrobe piece list without it. When it comes to LBD, always add an interesting feature to it, so it’s elevated to the next level. Think puffy sleeve, belt detail, plunge neckline or interesting hem.

A casual day out

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @katyazubrik

Slip dresses are very effortless to put together. You may even dress them up or down for different occasions. Wear a denim jacket over your slip dress or even a t-shirt dress for a casual day out, and finish the outfit with sneakers and sunnies. If you’re not feeling denim, you may even wear a white tee underneath your slip dress for a cute look.

Hero Image: Courtesy Kevin Tachman/Getty Images; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/@katyazubrik