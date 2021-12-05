How to style your basic blue jeans like a seasoned fashion influencer

Who says blue jeans are basic? Take inspiration from the street style looks of these fashion influencers to create dynamic denim outfits.

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that blue jeans never go out of style. Yet, we’re always looking for that perfect companion that will elevate them from basic denims to a stylish ensemble. Whether your go-to choices are boyfriend jeans or mom one, skinny or baggy, the right pairing can completely transform the look. And who better than your favourite fashion influencers to show you the way?

Check out some of our favourite looks that prove that denims are anything but boring

Taking the double denim higher is these colour-blocked blue and black jeans from Alexander Wang. We love how Masoom has paired her statement style with a basic white crop turtleneck and the it-accessory, Jacquemus micro bag.

Denim-on-denim is a trend we can’t ignore, and nailing this evergreen style is Summiyya Shah from House of Misu. We love the visual break the boyfriend shirt offers to the rustic denim jacket and jeans combination.

Skip the routine style of tucked in skinny jeans for knee-high boots with baggy ones to create the slouchy effect as presented by fashion influencer Komal Pandey. Juxtapose the busy bottom with a simple bralette and sleek hair.

The simplest way to dress a basic pair of denims is with a statement top as exhibited by Roshni Bhatia of The Chique Factor. Adding drama to this draped bustier is a pair of slinky stilettos and a blingy necklace, perfectly balancing the dressed-up pieces with dressed down denims.

Wondering how to elevate your basic blue distressed or torn jeans, this traffic-stopping look from fashion blogger Aashna Shroff should guide your way. Ask your local darzi or tailor to line your torn jeans with some fabric or simply invest in these uber cool pants from Mash by Malvika Shroff. The turtleneck and overcoat pairing is ideal for cool winter days.

Fact! Every fashionable woman on the gram is in the search of the perfect sneaker and sweatshirt combination. And our search for cool girl essentials led us to this look by Shereen Sikka. An oversized statement hoodie and sneakers perk up her basic blue jeans.

Making a transition from the bedroom to the bar, a corset is the perfect little piece to cinch your waist and add a little oomph to your outfit. We love Kritika Khurana or That Boho Girl’s pairing of this Victorian-era corset with light coloured jeans to create a cool street style look.

While you might feel that the combination of white shirt and blue jeans is done to death. The addition of eye-catching accessories like a bandana or sunglasses along with a little statement detail on the shirt can give it a new lease on life. This snazzy bandana and blue jeans look by Pooja Mundhra of The Cozy Vibe are making us nostalgic for the 90s.

Add an Indian aesthetic to your basic blue jeans as demonstrated by Akanksha Redhu in this cool bomber jacket. The combination of the ethnic work with a modern silhouette is a great way to break the blue jeans monotony.

Diipa Büller-Khosla

No one can turn a basic look into something so sexy, as Diipa Büller-Khosla does. A plunging halter top tucked into classic blue jeans is the easiest way to raise the temperature. A bright coloured bodysuit with high-waisted mom jeans is our next date night outside.