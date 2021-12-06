Ever wondered how to take care of your precious Hermès fashion accessories? We’ve got you an expert-approved guide in seriatim to ensure they are kept well for generations ahead.

Hermès accessories are an investment, one that takes a while to get and therefore needs to be treated with utmost care. If you’re a product owner of an Hermès leather bag like the Birkin or Kelly, or even an enamelled bracelet it’s essential you take proper care of it to ensure its longevity. We got the good folks at the French maison to share the correct care guide for Hermès fashion accessories.

Each material picked by the Hermès ateliers are reflective of the luxury brand’s expertise and is symbolic of the house codes. Whether it’s the signature leather goods that’s been around since the 1830s to the use of horn that is reflective of a new wave of design. Each Hermès accessory is designed under the tutelage of expert craftsmen and designers which is why a care guide for Hermès fashion accessories is of prime importance.

Here’s the complete guide on how to take care of your Hermès fashion accessories

How to take care of Hermès leather accessories

Much like most natural materials leather experiences a natural and gradual wear-and-tear. To ensure that your leather fashion jewellery pieces retain their original look, always store them in their original boxes.

The natural coating of leather needs periods of rest, therefore a dry place is a must for storage. Always ensure that the box (and the accessory inside) is kept away from water, oils, humidity and dry conditions that could damage the grain and oxidize its metal parts​. Strong light and heat can also cause discolouration which can take away from the original beautiful finish of your Hermès fashion accessories.

As a thumb rule, remove it while washing up and when playing sports in order to avoid damaging it’s natural finish.

How to take care of Hermès enamel and metal pieces

Contemporary Hermès enamel bracelets are crafted with a single, solid piece of enamel in a metal framework. One of the most iconic pieces from the brand, these bracelets and other enamel/metal pieces of jewellery should be handled safely.

Always clean your enamel jewellery pieces with a piece of chamois leather or a soft cloth to preserve their shine. ​Avoid contact with liquids that can cause delamination, platelets and oxidation of plated metal parts. And it goes without saying, remove it while playing sports.

How to take care of Hermès horn and lacquer accessories

Horn, a recent addition to the Hermès bandwagon, is an organic and highly sensitive material. It is prone to damage from temperature changes, shocks and scratches. Therefore to avoid any deformation handle it with a gentle hand and wear it carefully. Always clean the product with a proper cloth and avoid use of any outside cleaning agents.

Header Image: Courtesy Laetitia Hotte/Hermès. Featured Image: Courtesy Cat Nontron/Hermès.