Here’s how you can watch Decentraland’s Metaverse Fashion Week

If you thought that fashion month and all the runway extravaganza is over for the season, hold that thought. Starting 24 March 2022, Decentraland will be hosting the first Metaverse Fashion Week (MVFW) till 27 March 2022 and it is going to be grand.

With global physical brands as well as digital fashion brands participating in this fashion week, curious onlookers are wishing to find a place in the audience.

Where to watch MVFW for free and other details

The experiment with fashion in the metaverse has led to this full-blown fashion week. Transcending the boundaries of the real-life fashion shows, which have restricted audiences and invite-only guests, the Metaverse Fashion Week will be open to all.

Speaking to Dezeen, Giovanna Casimiro, head of MVFW, said “MVFW will be accessible to anyone and everyone across the globe.” All you need is a computer with a good internet connection. Users can simply log in to Decentraland and be a part of a new chapter in fashion history.

Though no tickets and passes are required to enter and join the show, one would need an Ethereum wallet and spend the platform’s native decentralised cryptocurrency MANA to buy any digital outfit they wish to have. Many brands will be selling some outfits as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as well. These can be worn by the user’s avatar in the metaverse.

The official MVFW website reads, “When you RSVP for your Fashion Week invitation, we’ll send you a direct link on opening day. Log in to Decentraland and click on the emailed link to teleport straight there!”

Which brands will be participating?

Over 50 top brands will be participating in the ‘first-ever’ fashion show hosted in the Metaverse. Luxury fashion houses like Elie Saab, Hugo Boss, Dolce and Gabbana, Etro, Dundas, Garrett Leight, Roberto Cavalli, Paco Rabanne and Faith Connexion will showcase their collection.

Popular digital Web3 brands like DeadFellaz, The Sevens, 8SIAN, Fang Gang and The Mortiverse will also be participating.

Some brands like Hugo have tied up with MVFW partner Boson Protocol to let users not only purchase digital wearables but also get physical versions of the clothes. All you need to do is buy the digital outfit, visit the portal website and follow the instructions to get your real-life version. Specific details will be available at every sales point.

What to expect at MVFW?

Like any other fashion week held in the style capitals like London, New York, Paris and Milan, MVFW will have a number of events apart from the runway shows. These include conferences, panel discussions, mall openings, after parties, and much more spread over the four days.

Hero and feature image: Courtesy Metaverse Fashion Week; Flaunter/ @flaunter/ Unsplash