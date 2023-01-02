HUEMN collaborates with Pepsi India as a part of their 10-year celebrations

A brand that has bagged a permanent spot in celebrity wardrobes and carved itself a noteworthy niche, HUEMN recently completed ten years of its existence and collaborated for a special line with Pepsi India to commemorate its journey. In order to gain an insight into the brand’s philosophy we decided to have a quick chat with Pranav Misra, co-founder of HUEMN, alongside Pepsi India’s category head.

Who thought that in a world full of tailored fits and festive attires, streetwear labels would barge in and steal the spotlight? Well, as much as we like hoarding over-the-top ensembles, the ease and chic of the streetwear staples are unmatchable. Speaking of which, the Delhi-based clothing brand, HUEMN has managed to carve a niche for itself and found a permanent spot in our wardrobes. The brainchild of Shyma Shetty and Pranav Misra, HUEMN is born purely out of the intention to start wider dialogues about individuality, sustainability, inclusivity, and mindful buying. Changing the narrative of style with their capsule collection, the brand’s DNA revolves around several aesthetics and voices in our communities.

Kickstarted in 2012, HUEMN completes a decade of conversing with the youth by the means of their style this year. And in order to celebrate this milestone they recently joined forces with Pepsi for their latest showcase in Mumbai, with Sara Ali Khan playing the perfect Gen Z muse for the brand. So, let us look back at those 10 years through the eyes of co-founder Pranav Misra, as well as catch up with Saumya Rathore, Category lead at Pepsi India and talk about this intriguing collaboration between the two.

In an exclusive tété-a-tèté with Pranav Misra, co-founder HUEMN

HUEMN is known for out-of-the-box and eccentric styles. Tell us where do you get the inspiration from?

Life is an inspiration, death is a reality and everything in between adds another dimension to this portrait we continue to make out of it.

How do you think your designs make a difference in the fashion scene?

This is something that constantly keeps running in my head being a homegrown entrepreneur is to simplify fashion because of the land and the people that I represent and am a part of. I feel fashion, art and film are largely all creative fields we talk about inclusivity but fail to sort of really be inclusive to the community that we address and that is something that I want to disrupt being from the fashion background. I want to simplify it I want people to understand fashion I want them to also understand how serious a business it is and that it’s not frivolous and surface-level business.

Why do you think streetwear is taking over tailored fit? Do you think your brand plays a role in enhancing the same?

I don’t know how much of that is true, I don’t know if streetwear is taking over tailored fit or not, I think it’s an amalgamation of different cultures that we are seeing today. And streets are the talk of the town because of changing generations, and the environment, and a lot of this credit also go to the creative community, its endorsement and its representation, and their inspiration being the streets. So all this is actually an aftermath of psychologically what streets have done to us, creative people. Although I feel at this point as a creative intellectual when I see from my lens I think fashion is a cycle so anything that’s overexposed has to die eventually, and if not die then evolve.

As far as I can see I definitely see things that are more street driven, I will want them to evolve into something that is new, maybe I would say some sort of blend between the street and tailored is something you would see in our collection as well and would also be seen in the future. But street per se the definition of the street is also not so black and white so it’s a very wide canvas, definitely I feel it’s relevant but also on the verge of changing into something new.

What would you say is the brand’s motto?

Evolution. Creative entrepreneurship is an exciting ride. The last decade has made us evolve from a concept to a brand. HUEMN is truly a democratic house that has collaborated with artists, agencies, and brands so diverse from each other, which has contributed to making HUEMN what it is today.

One thing you think is missing in the Indian fashion scene…

The one thing that was missing in the Indian fashion scene was a relevant question for me a decade ago, I found the missing point and I started working towards it. I don’t know how much of a dent we have made as a group and as a company, but the identification definitely happened much earlier. Maybe when you are in the middle of things, you feel you become part of the system, where I started I was an outsider, I had a clear view, I could look at the community and be like – these are the things I have identified and I want to contribute. Today, I am part of the system so maybe there must be things that you know could go beyond my lens, and maybe a student right now must be thinking that these are the things that are missing and that is the beauty of it. That is how creativity comes out, and you cannot be an umbrella figure for everything that is going right and wrong in your industry. You just need to pick your battle and fight and keep fighting towards the one goal that you have set for your company and we are doing that.

What is your personal style aesthetic?

Being born and brought up in Lucknow and then moving out and then going to study and then working in fashion, it has taken me a lot of time to today finally say that I have found myself. A lot of that credit goes to the time that I have spent with myself during the pandemic where somewhere deep down I understood the value of what you represent over what you wear.

I think my personal style aesthetics somewhere now the compass shifts towards what I represent. I am very confident and very proud of the land that I come from, I am very proud of the family that helped me grow and educate me to become who I am and their contribution to how they were, how they behaved, and what language they speak, all those tiny details. And I think we all are wanderers at some level when we are young we are curious and we wander around experiencing new things and by the end of the day you are bound to come home and that is the kind of feeling I feel all the time and that is something when I look at myself in the mirror I can see, in all those years when I was curious I would see a boy who is very passionate who is desperate and eager to learn and that I would always find some sort of wall between me and that boy – a spiritual wall between me and that boy, and today I feel that wall has completely broken I have emerged into the inner self and inner version of me.

If you were to choose a hero piece from any of your collections what would that be??

I think ‘Gorilla’ is the very unique IP that we have developed. It holds a lot of meaning to us as a brand and it stands for HUMAN evolution yes I would pick HUEMN GORILLA.

What do you think GenZ is looking for nowadays in terms of fashion? And how does HUEMN cater to that?

HUEMN voice is unique because of the stories we tell. Society is at the epicenter of it all, hence the relevance. What people wear holds less importance than what they represent, this thought is an ongoing navigator for us.

Really, this is the essence of our new collection showcase with Pepsi – both Pepsi and HUEMN are built on the premise of empowering the young generation to be their own selves and arm them with self-expression – and what better way to do it than Fashion.

Lastly, tell us what can one expect from your latest collection.

The current partnership with Pepsi for a limited-edition apparel collection and limited-edition can is an effort in the direction of our long commitment to making Huemn’s audience wider and more inclusive.

Saumya Rathore, Category Lead Pepsi, India gives us a brief about the collab…

Tell us, what inspired this collab with Huemn?

We have a long-standing partnership with HUEMN – and our first collaboration enthralled audiences in 2019. Given the love and appreciation towards the previous collection with HUEMN from our consumers, we had waited to collaborate and bring an all-new line that our consumers can get their hands on. Pepsi as a brand has always endeavored to empower the youth of India by engaging with them interactively throughout the year. This SWAG generation is armed with self-belief and fashion is one of the main avenues for them to express themselves. In line with this, we collaborated with HUEMN to launch a collection that does just that – encouraging this new generation to be their most confident selves.

What resonates between the two brands?

While Pepsi has always been a culture curator, with a finger on the pulse of the youth of India, HUEMN has been the IT brand that champions cutting-edge fashion for the new generation. Our shared brand philosophy has always been routed in empowering the youth with confidence, self-expression, and inclusivity for the longest time. Hence, the integration of Pepsi’s iconic legacy with the excellent design sensibilities and aesthetics of HUEMN was seamless and we are very excited for this collection to reach our consumers.

