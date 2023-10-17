Péro drags us into a world of madness with their latest collection ‘Cuckoo&Co’

Day 4 at the FDCI Lakmé Fashion Week established the fact that ‘I love Péro’ and I’m sure you do too!

A series of collections filled to the brim with structured fabrics, neutral tones, vivid prints and festive mood boards by renowned labels sashayed down the runway at the FDCI Lakmé Fashion Week. But the fourth day witnessed a distinctive set-up, one that was far from the ordinary and beyond any of our imaginations. Yes, we are referring to the one known for looking beyond just fabrics aka Péro. Before the show started while standing right outside the hall, little did I know that I was stepping into the world of madness in the form of a Mad Hatter’s party. Taking the cottagecore aesthetic a notch above, Aneeth Arora’s love for vintage fashion is what took her to the bygone era of the 1930s, and as a result, the brand’s latest collection explores how crazy fashion could be. It wasn’t like a usual runway set-up, instead, it was a dining scene offering us a feast of silhouettes running on top of the table.

Titled ‘Cuckoo & Co’ loosely translated as mad company, Péro’s latest showcase was all about believing in the magic of misfits and embracing imperfections with open arms. Florals remained the mainstay for this collection too, but with a blend of gingham checks, outrageous accessories and other loud aspects alongside. It began by addressing the topsy-turvy world and by the end of it we all found ourselves part of the madness, courtesy of the contagious energy around us. Further talking about her latest showcase, sustainability and other aspects of fashion we have Aneeth Arora giving us a peep into her design process.

Aneeth Arora, founder of Péro talks about…

…her latest collection ‘Cuckoo & Co’

So the main inspiration for the collection came from the tie prints. It so happened that the book was lying on my table, I collected a lot of books and I saw a book with those 1930s tie prints and they seemed very interesting to me and then I started reading about the 1930s and what made those ties come in fashion. I realised that it was an era which was called cuckoo which means crazy and if we looked around in the 1930s there was crazy everywhere. Be it defying laws of physics or common sense and a lot of other things like the way people were dressing, women started dressing as men and there was a lot of experimentation going on and that is how the season name also came about- Cuckoo & Co. But the main inspiration was these tie prints and we’ve worked with those tie prints but we have exaggerated them. We’ve used them in different shapes and sizes and it’s like a very psychedelic mix of checks, stripes and patterns together. So in a way, the looks that we put together are also a little crazy and cuckoo and it’s not the normal Pero way of styling the show.

…the label’s handmade approach

So as a student at NIFT where I was studying fashion design, I witnessed how students fought with each other in the pattern-making room for fabrics and I realized that it was happening because our access to textiles was very minimal. All of us were going to the same shops to buy the readily available fabric and that is when I realized that if I have to ever do fashion it is crucial for me to be able to make the textile as well so that it starts at the yarn stage not even at the fabric stage. So that led me to do textile design at NID and when I was at NID I came across a lot of clusters who were doing hand-woven textiles and it was very fascinating to see how there was no limit to what one could do with their skill and what one could innovate. That is why when the brand started we made sure that we made our own textiles and we started working with those clusters where you get hand-woven textiles of India or hand-printed textiles or tie-dyes so I think thanks to my alma mater it began in the right direction. I think that is why we understood the value of how it is possible to make the handmade luxury and put it out in the world.

…florals as the mainstay for Péro

So Pero has been predominantly catering to women and somewhere here is this thing that women have this attraction towards florals and laces, we were not doing so many florals and if we were we were doing them as block prints and in an Indian way but by seeing the reaction of people and our customers and shops overseas we thought of making florals as a constant in every season be it winter or summer. But we kept doing our own take on it like in one season there were Mexican florals then in one season we worked with abstract pansies so every season we chose a flower and then we studied the anatomy of the flower and we made our own prints.

…the tale behind the name ‘I Love Péro’

So when we started the label I realized that we were putting a lot of I wouldn’t say effort but there was a lot of passion that was going into making that because every piece was passing through several hands and every craftsperson or everyone involved was putting all their love into the clothing that they are making without knowing who is the final wearer. So I felt that this ‘I love Pero’ actually started from our end because we started putting our love into it but then the reaction that we got from people. We used to get notes from people saying that we really love what we do, so we called them Pero love notes to which we started sending thank-you notes to people that is when we came up with this. But our latest take is that since we are getting so much love and affection for what we are doing we now say we ‘Pero’ you because now Pero has become synonymous with love! So if people are loving Pero then we are ‘Peroing’ them back so that is our new take on this.

…sustainability in fashion

The sustainable aspect of fashion that we believe in is to keep working with the same set of people season after season keeping them engaged and trying to innovate with them in a way that they don’t feel uncertain or insecure about their livelihood at any point. So it’s been 13 years for Pero now and we have been working with the same clusters since day one not just that, we keep adding new craft clusters to our vocabulary every season it’s a conscious attempt to work with a new cluster and then we challenge our design team to come up with innovative things that we can do with the same set of craftspeople in doing that they are refining their skill and there is this sense of continuity and being permanent with the label. Initially, when I started working with these clusters they had this insecurity that they had this definition of fashion which lasts only for six months, so they they thought that I’ll work with them for six months and then I’ll go on to do something new so that is my idea of sustainability. Apart from the small practices that we have in-house where we don’t waste a single bit of fabric, we don’t throw any fabric, I think our ways of working with the people that we work with are my definition of sustainable fashion.

…Indian fashion on the global stage

I think we have come a long way in being able to utilize our own craft skills and traditional textiles and culture and making it global so there are a lot of brands who are you know now present overseas as well and people overseas have started talking about Indian techniques so I think when we started 10 years back and when we took say Jamdanis or Bandnis to Paris or to Milan people were not aware of the techniques but in these years when we are you know taking it again and again with us and people see it and it’s very fulfilling to hear them use the name of the craft and say this is Bandni, this is Jamdani and in a way we’ve come a long way in also educating the world about Indian craft culture and heritage I think the homegrown labels are contributing in a similar fashion you know if there is no dearth of textiles or you know crafts in India and each one of them is adapting to their own ways in their own unique way and making it global by taking it overseas.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Péro.