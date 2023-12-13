Looking back at the most iconic fashion moments of 2023 

The fashion landscape is one to succeed itself with each passing year, and 2023 was no less! It was the year of final bows, embracing change and initiating a new fashion order altogether, so right before we gear up for what awaits us ahead let’s look back at some of the most iconic fashion moments of 2023.

Another year is all set to conclude and leave behind plenty of moments to look back at. Let’s just say the fashion fraternity witnessed a year full of major milestones, new beginnings and drastic shifts. Every milestone this year took me a step closer to the conclusion that fashion is anything but, predictable and conventional. Even though there will never be enough red carpets to encompass all that fashion has to offer, but this year did pretty well. Well, for me the year had me at those faux Lion heads accompanying us at Schiapraelli’s January couture show. Later in the year, we all found ourselves drenched in pink for a moment, followed by plenty of eye-catching collections gracing the ramps. While some fashion moguls bid us adieu, others were welcomed with open arms, so 2023 was a year beyond any of our imaginations.

The steps of Met Gala and Cannes, witnessed much-awaited debuts accompanied by jaw-dropping ensembles (If Doja Cat, Alia Bhatt and Jared Leto are on your list too, then we’re on the same page!) Indian designers and celebrities took centre stage amidst others, Rihanna unveiled another chapter of maternity fashion and a never-ending list of such moments is what summarises 2023 for me. With that said, as we dig deeper into some of the most iconic fashion moments of 2023 we realised how eventful the year has been, so here are some moments that left a lasting imprint on us this year.

Iconic fashion moments: 2023, a year of milestones

Schiaparelli’s faux taxidermy

When the year begins with such a bang then you expect nothing but surprises for the rest of it, right? Danielle Roseberry is not one to shy away from experimental fashion, case in point- Schiaparelli’s January couture show. We saw Shalom Harlow, Irina Shayk and Kylie Jenner donning those custom faux animal heads on their bodices hence kickstarting the year with bang.

Sabato De Sarno joins Gucci

There is nothing more joyous than a debut in the fashion fraternity, and when it is associated with one of the world’s greatest fashion houses it becomes even more special. Yes, we’re talking about Alessandro Michelle’s exit and Sabato De Sarno’s advent into the Gucci verse. It quite literally is the end of an era and the beginning of a new one.

Alia Bhatt debuts at Met Gala

The steps of the Met Gala met the shining star of Bollywood this year aka, Alia Bhatt! Alia Bhatt’s success in the industry is a whole other topic to discuss but her graceful appearance at the Met Gala 2023 will always be one of the most iconic fashion moments for India. Dressed in custom Prabal Gurung, Bhatt donned a breathtaking all-white ensemble drenched in pearls and exquisite jewellery, making a serious case of vintage fashion.

The end of a few eras

From Alessandro Michelle, Gabriela Hearst’s, and Sarah Burton to a lot more such names departed from Gucci, Chloé and Alexander McQueen respectively, leaving behind a legacy of exquisite craftsmanship and creativity. While they departed, newcomers have already taken the driver’s seat at these maisons.

Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre’s grand opening

Well, as mentioned earlier India has been shining bright at the global stage and adding yet another star to India’s stature the Ambani’s opened the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre as an ode to India’s rich heritage, culture and craft. A-Listers from Bollywood graced the event, but it was the Hollywood glitterati like Zendaya, Tom Halland, Law Roach and a few more that elevated the grand opening even further.

Rihanna’s pregnancy reveal

When it comes to the most iconic fashion moments we know that RiRi does it the best! Queen Rihanna returned to the stage after five years for her performance at the Super Bowl halftime show, but the catch here was the big pregnancy reveal. She started her set by indicating her baby bump which by the way looked graceful in her custom Loewe outfit and red Alaïa chest plate, exuding a bold and chic allure.

Doja Cat at Schiaparelli’s couture show

Schiaparelli is one recurring name in the list of iconic fashion moments and we’re not complaining! Another head-turner look was served by Doja Cat at the Schiaparelli couture show where red was the mood board for her outfit. She was seen covered in 30,000 Swarovski crystals all in red serving a look worth leaving a lasting impact.

Rahul Mishra unveils his pret collection ‘AFEW’ at PFW

The stalwart designer Rahul Mishra unveiled his ready-to-wear line in collaboration with Reliance Brands Limited at the Paris Fashion Week. It sure is one of the most iconic fashion moments especially for India.

Pero’s Cuckoo&Co showcase

Indian fashion is gradually shifting from over-the-top couture pieces to more thoughtful and ready-to-wear lines and Pero is the true instance of this shift. If a showcase that took place over a dining table isn’t iconic enough then we don’t know what is. Taking inspiration from the mad fashion and cottage core aesthetic of the 1930s, Aneeth Arora blew us away with her showcase at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023 which was less of a show and more of a mad hatter’s party.

Deepika Padukone at the Academy Museum Gala

Deepika Padukone is no stranger to being part of headlines and she does it again this time as she becomes the first Indian to be invited to the Academy Museum Gala in LA. She looked like a vision in the navy blue sheer velvet gown as she represented the country on the global stage yet again.

