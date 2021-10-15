If twinning is winning, then these mother-daughter sets are sure to earn you a medal

Give twinning a go with these adorable mother-daughter sets from homegrown slow fashion brands.

It’s always interesting to see how young mothers are celebrating the day with their little ones. From hand-drawn cards to flowers (sent by fathers, of course), small gestures can bring a smile on their faces. Amongst them is matching with their little one, yes twinning. Homegrown kidswear brands often extend their adorable outfits to mothers as well, and we can enlist plenty of reasons why you should opt for one –

1. Steal from their closet before they can steal from yours.

2. Soft cotton fabrics, dainty prints, bows and ribbons. The clothes of little girls nowadays are absolutely adorable. And having a young one is the perfect reason to match and add that kind of happy outfit energy into your own wardrobe.

3. Strike a pose, make some memories and attempt a twinning thing while the kids are still young and let you.

Still looking for more reasons to commit to mother-daughter sets? Then let these homegrown clothing labels convince you in their favour with beautifully crafted slow-fashion pieces.

Victorian designs meet Indian prints and embroideries at the hands of Rehat Brar’s sustainable fashion label, Sher Bache. Each piece from their collection is dedicated to the vibrant flora and fauna of the country and is handcrafted on order. What we love about this homegrown label is their transparent pricing policy. Pricing differs for each garment based on size (ranging from newborn to adult), and we love the pristine white lace dresses that look adorable for any age group.

If you’re looking for garments in natural and organic fabrics, then Born is the way to go. Soft, mellow and gender-neutral colours, this kids and baby label is the right mix of elegance and comfort. Romantic prints and delicate embroideries, we love the mother-daughter sets from this eco-friendly brand.

If beautiful bohemian dresses are your jam, then the mother-daughter sets from Pure Tribe is sure to suit your aesthetic. India’s big garment export industry was adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, and Pure Tribe aims to promote local artisans and help them sustain their livelihood. Bespoke bohemian dresses are hand embroidered and crafted by astute artisans.

This homegrown label’s message is amply clear from its name itself. Based on the idea of creating a carefree world for children, the brand focuses on creating socially and environmentally responsible clothes. Natural fibres, organic fabrics, herbal dyes and handmade garments all come together to create feel good clothes for kids. They even take back used LTWT garments to upcycle or donate and reduce impact on the environment. We absolutely love the mother-daughter sets collection called Majama that consists of soft cotton kurta pajama sets in pastel colours.

Bright colours, happy prints and fun designs in a sustainable package is the theme behind the clothes at Bagichi. Crafted on order, this Delhi-based label does everything from cute dresses, printed night suits, painted shoes, hair accessories, masks and more. Trendy with a side of sustainability, this fashion brand for kids is a great place for customised mother daughter set.