In conversation with Shahin Mannan on her edgy and elegant silhouettes

From crafting a timeless and edgy collection to having one of the finest in the industry, Zeenat Aman walking the ramp for her, Shahin Mannan dropped yet another successful episode of her elegant craft.

Atypical silhouettes and chic designs are two things synonymous with Shahin Mannan, and the ace designer sure knows how to maintain that with each collection she drops. Cool and chic have always been the memo for all her designs, and elevating that mood board even further Shahin Mannan showcased her latest collection “Circle” at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI. In a world full of over-the-top ensembles, Shahin Mannan’s latest showcase was all about dropping some playful motifs alongside a plethora of hues while still keeping it subtle. Moreover, since fashion shows have always been incomplete without a Bollywood presence, likewise Shahin Mannan chose to have one of the greatest and the most iconic personalities in the industry- Zeenat Aman. The graceful aura that she exuded while strutting down that ramp sure elevated the entire collection. Further to throw some light on her thought behind ‘Circle’ and about fashion and style, Shahin Mannan catches up with us in an exclusive conversation about the same.

Shahin Mannan on coming up with different aesthetics and choosing Zeenat Aman as a muse for her latest collection

How was the experience from designing to showcasing the collection at LFW?

The experience of designing and showcasing a collection at LFW was quite exciting but also demanding and stressful. It required a great deal of creativity, hard work, and attention to detail to create a successful collection that stands out in a crowd.

What is the inspiration for this year’s collection “Circle”?

We wanted to create a collection that would captivate everyone’s imagination and invite them to see the world through a new lens. With the circle as our inspiration, we have crafted a collection that is both timeless and contemporary, elegant and edgy.

Since the icon, Zeenat Aman turned showstopper for your collection this year, so tell us what made you choose her, and how would you say your designs resonate with her aura?

Beauty and style are not limited to youth, and individuals of all ages can be powerful and inspiring in the world of fashion. The whole idea of this collection was to challenge traditional beauty standards and promote a more inclusive and diverse approach to fashion. Having Ms. Zeenat Aman for our show was an honour and a celebration of timeless beauty and her iconic status.

How do you come up with different aesthetics while designing?

Coming up with different aesthetics while designing requires a combination of creativity and experimentation. By exploring different sources of inspiration and pushing the boundaries of traditional design, we created an original and timeless collection.

What according to you is that one thing missing in the Indian fashion scene and how would you bridge that gap?

The Indian fashion industry needs to embrace diversity, collaborate, educate, and receive government assistance in order to close the gap. The Indian fashion industry can make a more welcoming and inclusive place for people of all backgrounds and identities by banding together to support inclusivity and representation.

What is something that you’re really looking forward to this year?

I’m excited about the idea of traveling once again, gaining inspiration, and visiting new cultures and places.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Shahinmannan/IG