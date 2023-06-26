In conversation with the tastemaker, the swanky sikh aka Param Sahib

Eclectic style, maximal fashion, vivid prints, and a vivacious personality, all this is synonymous to Param Sahib, a Delhi-based designer and content creator. Known for taking pride in his identity, Param Sahib’s choices are anything but minimal. So our urge to peep into his world led to this interesting chat with him.

With minimal aesthetics being the talk of fashion town, a feed as vibrant as Param’s is bound to catch your eye. You can’t stop scrolling once you come across his Instgram feed. Known for being an art lover and spontaneous in his fashion choices, Param kickstarted his label ‘Param Sahib Clothing’ where the silhouettes narrate a story through visuals. Identifying as queer, Param believes in expressing himself through his maximal fashion. Speaking of which, intrigued by his bold personality, we decided to have a candid conversation with the designer.

Param Sahib on his personal style, Indian fashion and more…

What is your take on queer fashion and what is your personal style aesthetic like?

Indian fashion has fully recognised the potential and the business opportunities in the queer space in the past three to four years and it has evolved like a giant monster and it’s heart-warming to see! My personal take about the queer style is that it’s a mix and match of wardrobes and very much personal.

Your style has always been unique and maximalist, so where does the inspiration for that come from?

Well, I draw a lot of my inspiration from travel. I love to travel and explore cultures, and textiles and also, observing real people.

What is that one thing you feel is missing in the Indian fashion scene and how do you wish to bridge that gap with your designs?

It’s still far behind in making itself global yet Indian. An aesthetic that speaks volumes about its global mass appeal yet is rooted deeply in India.

Do you think the fashion industry is the safest space for the queer community right now?

Not at all. There are a lot of opportunities generated just for marketing purposes and it only lands in the lap of a few. Fully embracing the community and embracing new talents is what we are lacking.

Where do you see yourself and your brand in the next five years?

Well, we are currently in an expansion space. So hopefully I see many stores for us!

Any tips or words of wisdom for up-and-coming queer designers/content creators?

Know your market and own your style. It’s sad to see talent getting killed just because of the algorithm.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Parambanana/IG