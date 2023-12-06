Red carpet moments: Celebs at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2023

In a groundbreaking moment for Arab cinema, the Red Sea International Film Festival 2023 made its debut in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, hosting a star-studded event that merged the realms of fashion, culture, and entertainment in a spectacular showcase.

Celebrities, nominees, and presenters brought their A-game, adorning themselves in a stunning array of fashion choices that ranged from monochrome gowns to glittering ensembles adorned with intricate feathery detailing. Among them, Katrina Kaif exuded power in a boss woman outfit, while Freida Pinto graced the event in an effortlessly chic gown featuring exquisite off-shoulder detailing. The evening was a true testament to the exquisite fashion on display, setting a new standard for elegance in Saudi Arabia.

The men elevated the bar for red carpet menswear, with Ranveer Singh making a striking statement in a dashing white suit. Karan Johar, on the other hand, opted for a unique Alexander McQueen suit, showcasing a captivating red flower-like design on a black canvas, a refreshing take on traditional red carpet dressing.

Glamorous fashion at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2023

As we celebrate the amalgamation of culture and style at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2023, we invite you to scroll through our gallery capturing the most captivating fashion moments from the Asian attendees on the illustrious red carpet. From daring choices to timeless elegance, witness the brilliance and innovation that marked the fashion scene at this historic event.

Hero Image: Courtesy ranveersingh/Instagram