facebook
Home > Style > Fashion > In Photos: Take inspiration from Pooja Hegde’s traditional looks this festival season
Style
19 Oct 2023

In Photos: Take inspiration from Pooja Hegde’s traditional looks this festival season

Browse gallery
In Photos: Take inspiration from Pooja Hegde’s traditional looks this festival season
Ananya Swaroop
In Photos: Take inspiration from Pooja Hegde’s traditional looks this festival season
Style
In Photos: Take inspiration from Pooja Hegde’s traditional looks this festival season

There are very few actors who have never gone wrong with their sartorial choices, and Pooja Hegde is one of them. Be it a chic western outfit or a traditional attire, the actress has always managed to make heads turn. Her style is unique, bright and effortless which also makes her a huge inspiration for fashion fanatics. Now with the festival season kicking in, we think one can take a cue or two from Pooja Hegde’s traditional looks née photos on the ‘gram.

A look at her social media profile and you will find several photos of Pooja Hegde in sarees and suits which are perfect for every festival that we are about to celebrate including everyone’s favourite, Diwali. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress knows how to make even the most basic traditional looks chic, and it could be your cue to look out of this world and get bomb photos during the festival season.

Her saree collection in particular is quite impressive. From ruffles to embellished sarees with heavy work, the actress has many photos on her social media where she is seen adorning a stunning six yards of elegance especially during festivals. She knows how to gracefully style a saree with perfect make-up and accessories. If you are looking for some inspiration for this festive season, then Pooja Hegde’s photos in traditional attires are the only resource you need. Check out some of her outfits here.

Pooja Hegde’s traditional looks that work for the festive season in photos

The Cirkus actress’ style is heavily minimalist and kaleidoscopic. She loves to experiment with colours and tones, but never goes overboard with her looks. All the traditional photos of Pooja Hegde on her Insta profile have also garnered praise from fans, which means that these looks will work wonders for you as well.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Did Hegde won Miss India?
She competed in the Miss India 2009 competition but did not win the title.

– Is Pooja Hegde getting married?
She was supposedly getting married to a cricketer, however, the rumours were deemed ‘baseless’ by a source close to her.

– What is the salary of the actor ?
The Beast actress charges a hefty INR 3.5-5 crore per project.

– Why is Pooja Hegde so famous?
She is famous because of the many hit Telugu, Tamil and Hindi movies that she has been a part of including Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), Most Eligible Bachelor (2021), Beast (2022), Radhe Shyam (2022), Acharya (2022), Cirkus (2022) and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023).

All Images: Courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Fashion Festivals Pooja Hegde Bollywood Pooja Hedge story diwali outfits
In Photos: Take inspiration from Pooja Hegde’s traditional looks this festival season

Ananya Swaroop

Cinema has always fascinated Ananya, so much that she got a degree in media to know more about it. She has worked for magazines like Man's World India and CineBlitz as an entertainment writer. When not writing about films and celebrities, she likes to travel to new places or try new cuisines. Travel and Food are her latest interests and she is looking forward to explore these further.

   

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.