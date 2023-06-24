In pictures: BLACKPINK Jisoo’s most iconic fashion moments

Since her debut with the popular K-pop girl group BLACKPINK in 2016, Jisoo has captured the hearts of many with her unique and raspy vocals. Beyond her musical endeavours, Jisoo has also established herself as a fashion and beauty muse, securing brand ambassador deals with prestigious names like Dior and Cartier. Throughout the years, Jisoo has showcased her fashion evolution, often opting for hyper-feminine silhouettes and glamorous looks. However, her signature style remains rooted in the classic black mini dress, which she frequently dons for high-profile events. With her elegance and grace, it’s no wonder Jisoo is the face of Dior and a muse for the renowned French fashion house. Her understated black and white ensembles, often highlighted with accessories or texture, embody a subtle and captivating fashion sense that sets her apart within the group. Jisoo’s style may be the most understated of the group, but it is far from boring, consistently captivating fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

BLACKPINK Jisoo’s most iconic looks in pictures