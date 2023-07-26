facebook
Style
26 Jul 2023

In pictures: Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni’s fashion diary

Anushka Narula
Style
In the captivating world of South Indian cinema, the adored couple, actor Mahesh Babu and former Miss India, Namrata Shirodkar, have captured hearts far and wide. Alongside their endearing bond, their roles as devoted parents have also earned widespread admiration. However, it is their daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, who has emerged as a spotlight-stealer, garnering significant media attention and a devoted online following.

Despite her tender age, Mahesh babu’s daughter, Sitara has already showcased her budding talents in various spheres. From her delightful dance debut alongside her father in the heartwarming Penny video to her enchanting portrayal of baby Elsa in the Telugu version of the animated hit Frozen 2, Sitara’s performances have left a lasting impression on audiences. Beyond her accomplishments in the entertainment world, the young starlet has also made a mark in the fashion industry. Her iconic fashion moments, known to be discussed in this article, have enthralled enthusiasts and critics alike.

With an effortless grace and innate sense of style, Sitara’s fashion choices have caught the attention of many. Despite her age, she has exhibited an eye for trends and an ability to carry herself with poise on various occasions. Notably, her affiliation as the brand ambassador for a prestigious jewellery brand elevates her status as a vanguard of fashion influence.

Scroll through our gallery to witness Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni’s innate sense of style and trailblazing influence on the fashion landscape.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What is Sitara age?

Answer: Sitara is 11 years old.

Question: Who is Sitara?

Answer: Sitara Ghattamaneni is the daughter of actor Mahesh Babu and former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar

Question: How old is Sitara Mahesh Babu daughter?

Answer: Sitara is 11 years old.

Question: What is Sitara studying?

Answer: Sitara is currently studying in the 5th grade at CHIREC International School.

Question: When was Sitara's birthday?

Answer: Sitara's birthday was on 20 July.

Anushka Narula

Anushka likes to write about fashion, beauty, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she likes to make her Pinterest boards come to life.

 

