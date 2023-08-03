As India Couture Week comes to an end, here are a few key observations we spotted

Couture calls for a critical viewpoint after every showcase, right? Likewise, we have a breakdown of key observations that we spotted at the FDCI India Couture Week, straight from our lens to your trend-spotting eyes.

The conclusion of the Haute Couture Week in Paris was just a start of a much-awaited fashion spectacle in India, aka the FDCI India Couture Week 2023. Indian couturiers may have left an enduring impact while showcasing their art globally, but unveiling the same collections in India definitely hits differently. Well, now that the India Couture Week has come to an end, the usual breakdown of trends and observations awaits us! What started with Falguni Shane Peacock’s ode to the renaissance era, ended with Rahul Mishra’s celebration of the Indian artisans, and in between the two, I’m sure we all found our favourite moments to obsess over. Well, I sure did! So, taking our critical lens out, here we have a few observations that made us fall in love with India’s idea of couture even further.

Key observations spotted at the FDCI India Couture Week

Couture beyond festivities

The expression of this year’s couture sensed a much-deserved change! The wind blew in a different direction as couture went beyond festivities this time. Indian couture is often synonymous with wedding attires, but this time the narrative witnessed contemporary silhouettes overpowering traditional bridalwear. Heavy embroidery and elaborate lehengas sure had a moment, but well-tailored and chic designs were part of the lineup too. From Kunal Rawal’s tailored fits, Rohit Gandhi Rahul Khanna’s sleek cocktail wear, Rajesh Pratap’s subtle minimal silhouettes to Anamika Khanna and Isha Jajodia’s unique take on fashion. The ICW 2023 sure added a new meaning to couture this time.

Showstopper syndrome

Year after year, and season after season showstoppers have always been the ones to catch a gaze and draw the curtains for shows. But this year the traditional practise of show stoppers closing the shows took a back seat. While many did continue with the tradition, we witnessed a few managing well without one and how! Suneet Varma’s ‘Mogra’ set-up was enough to keep us glued to the end. JJ Valaya’s traditional spectacle was much more than one could ask for, Tarun Tahiliani brought the ones working behind the curtains in the spotlight for once and Rajesh Pratap also gave the no-showstopper trend a nod. Well, showstopper sure takes the collection a notch higher, but the spotlight suits best on the artist behind the art.

Mermaid slit skirts

Continuing our critical analysis of showstoppers, call it a coincidence or a trend, we spotted Bollywood divas bringing the mermaid skirts back in fashion while closing the show for these designers. It all began when the current talk of B-town aka Kiara Advani closed the show for Falguni Shane Peacock in a blush pink slit skirt and blouse. Followed by Bhumi Pednekar’s golden avatar, Sobhita Dhulipala and Disha Patani’s shimmery ensembles and Ananya Panday’s molten gold slit skirt attire. Well, it seems like a start of a trend to me, what about you?

Inclusivity took a front seat

A-listers of Bollywood and the influencer clan sure seem to take over the front rows, but this time the front seat was taken by androgynous fashion! Yet another key factor spotted at the India Couture Week was the fluid and neutral nature of fashion. Be it a Gay male model walking in a gown at Falguni Shane or women walking in tailored fits and sherwanis in Kunal Rawal couture. All of this depicts the fluidity and the adaptive nature of Indian couture, and now all we are left to do is to embrace it with all our hearts.

Traditional tunes

Music is one aspect that set the mood for any evening, and this time the majority of designers chose traditional tunes further adding to the grandeur of their shows. From Kunal Rawal’s typical Punjabi narration and groovy playlist, JJ Valaya’s ‘sangeet’ setup to Rahul Mishra wrapping up the show on a sufi note, the playlists for all the showcases were worth playing on a loop. It was almost as if the tunes were a perfect fit with each silhouette that walked down the ramp.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Fdciofficial/IG