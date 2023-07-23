India Modern is the moodboard for designer Kshitij Jaloria’s new collection

New-age minimalism or quiet luxury is the buzzword for the next generation of design talent. Focusing on modern designs, thoughtful shopping habits and key investment pieces is definitely the way forward. With this ideology, our focus turns to designers like Kshitij Jaloria who is creating a new Indianwear aesthetic inspired by clean lines and architectural elements. We talk to the designer about his new collection and how India Modern is his muse.

Kshitij Jaloria’s journey into the world of design was an organic one. After realising his aptitude for the arts, he enrolled at NIFT to study textiles. After graduation, he worked with various companies and artisans across geographies to get a better understanding of the field. He eventually decided to focus on Benarsi and brocade fabrics, only later diversifying into prints, ARCO, embroideries and his unique signature line. According to Kshitij Jaloria, his design aesthetic is “a good balance of minimalism and maximalism coupled with an eclectic sense of colour and balance blended with architectural designs”.

In the summer of 2023, Kshitij Jaloria introduced the KJ Signature, a lie focused on luxury, emphasising functional and elevated fashion. Expect tailored silhouettes, colour-block details, croquis lines, parred-down florals and prints inspired by Scandinavian minimalism. It’s the new language of workwear, and ask Kshitij Jaloria to break it down for us.

Designer Kshitij Jaloria on his minimalistic and architecture-inspired pieces:

What is the inspiration behind the KJ Signature collection?

KJ Signature is a fairly unique line which has been launched this summer with the idea that this will be a permanent line with two collections being launched every year, one for summer and one for winter. Honestly, the idea behind the line was very simple, to fuse Indian womenswear with athleisure thereby creating a more elevated sense of everyday fashion where the garments have more versatility across usage. It’s essentially like elevated fashion staples in your wardrobe where you need to consistently have these basic styles in your wardrobe as they lend themselves beautifully to multiple aesthetics. It also gives us the perfect platform to be able to look at fashion from a different lens where form and usage are given a lot of importance along with a larger sphere of fabrics to experiment from.

You’ve experimented with textiles for your previous collection. Any highlights from this edit?

I think a minor sub-collection within the collection i.e. ‘the MC Stripe’ series is particularly interesting as it draws its inspirations from croquis line drawings where each line itself becomes the highlight and is then shown across various colours on neutral bases. Even the prints in the collection are fairly bold with minimal trims thereby sticking to the unique fashion appeal of this collection. We’ve also introduced some silhouettes and scarfs with the ‘KJ’ monogram and these have been very subtly incorporated into the design of these pieces that they almost feel like a fashion element in themselves.

Do you think that handlooms are experiencing a resurgence of sorts in India?

I don’t think it’s a resurgence. I think handlooms have always been an extremely important part of our culture and have remained relevant despite the challenges faced across decades. However, yes they have become more mainstream in the last decade as more and more designers have also chosen to work with these textiles and give them their own spin to create fashion which serves a larger audience. I think the younger generation is also showing a keenness to immerse in the traditional indigenous crafts that our country has to offer and this bodes very well for the future of these crafts. However, not all crafts or handloom fabrics are witnessing the same level of appreciation.

What about minimalism appeals to you, and do you feel it has a place in the Indian wear space?

Absolutely, the fact that we chose to introduce a line centred around the concept of minimalism in KJ Signature where form and function take centerstage and one that’s been appreciated by audiences across the world clearly shows that minimalism does have a huge space in the Indian Wear Market. To be clear, minimalism not only means less is more or cleaner lines and decluttered ensembles, but it also means simplicity of approach, form, timelessness and elegance of the pieces that we create. This is primarily speaking from a fashion perspective. It’s a whole different way of looking at things where simple relevant concepts, utility, and function are given more importance.

Is the Indian consumer truly ready for a mash-up of Indian textiles with Western silhouettes like your signature Kshitij Jaloria trench coats?

I personally think we’ve been ready for a while and the interesting part now is that not only the Indian consumer but also international consumers are ready for the same. We have very interesting customers of multiple ethnicities across the world who are ready to adorn themselves in trenches pantsuits, shirts, and dresses (new silhouettes that we have started dabbling with off late) with prints, earaches and embroideries of Indian origin. These pieces are also finding Center stage in Western traditional functions where we’ve had brides and their mothers pick up pantsuits in brocades for these occasions. These are very interesting times for Indian Fashion to make a large impact on the world stage.

All Images: Courtesy Kshitij Jaloria.