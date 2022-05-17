10 sartorial picks from Kiara Advani’s wardrobe that can inspire your bridesmaid outfits

Are you the BFF of the bride-to-be? Then there are high possibilities you landed on this page to draw some outfit cues for your bestie’s wedding. The internet is brimming with wedding look inspirations and there are plethora of ensembles to choose from, that can often be a cause of confusion. So, to make things much easier four you, we have rounded up a series of outfits from Kiara Advani’s wardrobe.

Time and again the actress has absolutely nailed her traditional looks. Whether it is a sari or a lehenga, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star hardly ever fails to impress us with her festive silhouettes. Her Indian attires scream versatility as she keeps experimenting with different looks. However, going by several appearances she has made at events and parties, lehenga seems to be her favourite.

Kiara has also been spotted walking the red carpet in Indian wear for leading fashion labels of the country. While she has a soft spot for Manish Malhotra’s designs, the actress has also donned creations from other big designers like Anamika Khanna, Sabyasachi, Anita Dongre and Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.

Her signature style statement is inclined towards minimalism and she usually loves wearing pastel tones and light-weight ensembles. Besides that, she is also a big fan of vibrant hues and printed outfits. She has embraced them on several occasions like her film promotions.

Quintessential lehengas made of chikankari, metallic shades, sparkly sequins are some of the common ones that you can easily find in Kiara’s desi collection. So now, all you need to do is go through these breathtaking Indian numbers from the actress’ closet which you can steal for your bestie’s wedding.

10 traditional ensembles from Kiara Advani’s collection that can inspire your bridesmaid outfits

(Image: Courtesy Instagram/@manishmalhotra05, @kiaraaliaadvani, @abujaniandsandeepkhosla; Featured image: Courtesy Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani)