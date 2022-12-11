Ditch fast fashion and make way for these homegrown Indian labels

There’s a widespread myth that sustainable clothing is not only expensive but also ‘boring’ and passé. But the Indian fashion industry has come a long way ahead of such myths, further accelerated by the now-prevalent conversations and awareness around the perils of fast fashion and the environmental as well as humanitarian disasters it leaves in its trail. As a result, the pandemic saw a heightened appreciation for everything local as more and more homegrown Indian fashion brands made it possible to make the switch from fast fashion to conscious purchases for every budget. Yet, why do many continue to resort to fast fashion? The challenge lies in finding brands with globally relevant styles, accommodating sizes, and of course, affordable prices. So, we did the work for you and dug out the following Indian fashion brands which can give global fast fashion honchos a run for their money.

Indian fashion brands to watch out for

-&. (Dash and Dot)

A brand that started in 2020 as a response to the changing dynamics of what constitutes workwear and partywear, basics and statement pieces, dash and dot (written as -&. ) has evolved as a one-stop shop for every experimentalist’s whims. The Indian fashion brand, founded by Ashray Gujral, has also showcased its fall/winter collection at Paris Fashion Week 2022. With sustainability efforts and Indian craftsmanship and textiles at its core, the collection featured coats and jackets made out of upcycled jute bags while shirts were detailed with a unique embroidery technique using surplus sewing threads from export factories. Find everything from symmetrical, minimal dresses to the blingiest ‘fit for special occasions that take you from the boardroom to the dance floor.

Staple

No fashion-savvy person undermines the power of good, structured basics. They’re the foundation of a capsule wardrobe, and are designed to be worn for long without succumbing to the tide of trends. And more often than not, people find themselves relying on fast fashion brands for the same. Indian fashion brand Staple was born out of the aim to bridge that gap. Founded by two stylists-turned-designers, Staple has everything a Gen Z and millennial’s wardrobe could possibly need. All its pieces are trans-seasonal yet highly relevant, treading a line few can. Shop everything from minimal, structured linen dresses to oversized blazers and well-tailored trousers that can be styled and re-styled for multiple occasions.

Reistor

The most sustainable piece of clothing is the one that is already in your wardrobe. But if you do want to add to it, shopping responsibly from Earth-conscious Indian fashion brands is the next best thing. Reduced environmental impact (REI) is what Reistor stands for and abides by when it comes to making everyday fashion ethical yet impactful. The brand uses sustainable fabrics like hemp, biodegradable trims and home compostable packaging to deliver end-to-end sustainability to its wearers. Expect minimal prints in classic silhouettes and natural dyes in sizes that range from XS to 3XL.

WhySoBlue

Customisation is often an expensive affair and limited to couture or luxury brands that are inaccessible to many. A women-led business, WhySoBlue aims to change that by making affordable customisation available to all. From saris to dresses, kurtas to shirts, take your pick from their feminine designs and experimental as well as classic silhouettes; the garments are made with soft, breathable cotton following a zero waste production method.

Summer Somewhere

If you are looking for a summer wardrobe that lasts you years and styles you can come back to with delight, you don’t have to look to fast fashion anymore. Indian fashion brand Summer Somewhere is just the right fit for your wardrobe. Founded by Meghna Goyal, the brand has quickly catapulted to becoming a celebrity favorite, being donned by the likes of Aditi Rao Hydari, Kiara Advani, Athiya Shetty and Janhvi Kapoor, among others. Summer Somewhere’s designs feature floral patterns, easy silhouettes, and breathable material and are perfect for the season of dopamine dressing.

Paio

Sustainability often tends to stop at clothing, even though footwear is also one of the major contributors to fast fashion’s massive environmental impact. One of the few Indian fashion brands that is trying to change that while nailing contemporary design is Paio which offers vegan, cruelty-free and PETA-approved footwear that ranges from flats to heels, but never in conventional designs. The brand uses non-leather materials like hemp, cotton, jute, faux-silks, and faux leather. If you are someone who is a statement footwear kinda person, Paio is definitely for you.

CAI

An influencer and celebrity-loved brand, CAI nails the understated-but-elegant memo that most millennial women look for in their daily footwear. With aesthetics, comfort, and durability at the center of its design philosophy, every CAI creation is handcrafted by karigars using non-leather fabrics. Our favorites? Their wide range of comfy flats that will make you forget about heels.

Urth Label

A constant struggle each one of us face is looking for pieces that travel effortlessly from day to night. With Indian fashion brand Urth Label, your search may just come to an end. With tailored and understated pieces in flattering silhouettes and minimal patterns, Urth is for everyone looking to build a timeless capsule wardrobe, minus fast fashion.

Urban Suburban

Urban Suburban is an India-proud holiday brand whose effortless and chic styles will make you want to take a vacation just to sport that OOTD. Expect breezy jumpsuits, easy-to-style dresses in solid colors and minimalistic prints that spell ‘easy luxe’, all made to order from export surplus fabrics. With Urban Suburban’s pieces, all you need is some accessorizing and a holiday mood.

Happï Space

If quirky is one of the ways you define your style, then Happï Space’s size-inclusive creations will catch your eye. A holiday label also born during the pandemic, Happï Space prides itself on its experimental and fun prints on a wide spectrum of colors, everything our pyjamas lacked during the 2 years we spent indoors. But even post-lockdown, the brand’s eccentric prints can make even a monotone-lover convert.

Bouji

There’s no dearth of quirky and busy prints and bright colors in India’s fashion landscape, but to find solid staples in luxurious fabrics and sustainable prices? Now that’s a feat. But that’s the gap that Bouji (borrowed from the word ‘boujee’, short for ‘bourgeoisie’) aims to fill with its flirty silhouettes, strategic cut outs, and a timeless color palette.

12. One Less

Did you know that one cotton t-shirt, the ones we wear everyday, may cost 300-400 bucks but takes 2,700 liters of water to make? That’s because cotton is a highly water-intensive crop, and most of us tend to buy our basic t-shirts from fast fashion brands which use mass-produced cotton. One Less, a GOTS-certified brand that uses organic cotton, ensures its production takes 71% less water and 62% less energy than conventional cotton to make its solid t-shirts, crop tops, sweatshirts, hoodies, sweatpants, and more.

All Images: Courtesy All Brands