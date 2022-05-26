From ruffles to trails, Indian influencers gave us some major #StyleGoals at Cannes 2022

It’s time to shift the Cannes lens a bit and point the spotlight toward the fashion choices of Indian influencers at Cannes 2022.

B-town divas sure master the art of adorning splendid red carpet looks, but it seems like we have a line-up of Indian fashion influencers to amp up the red carpet game even further. Speaking of red carpets, one just cannot keep themselves from spying on the latest tea at Cannes 2022. Cannes film festival has always been a trendsetting event for fashionmongers to gush over some of the trendiest celeb ensembles. And this year sure seems a little more fascinating, especially for the Indian audience as we have a plethora of looks to stalk at the ongoing event.

Apart from B-town divas taking the lead, we have Indian influencers at Cannes 2022 adding up to the existing glamour on the red carpet. Indian influencers have carved themselves a niche worth appreciating over the past years. From reel transitions to real appearances, these influencers sure deserve every bit of the success being offered. So, let us shift the lens from the who’s who of B-town and focus on the alluring lineup of Indian influencers at Cannes 2022.

Indian influencers at Cannes Film Festival 2022

Niharika a.k.a. Entertainer of the year

Well, let us begin by celebrating one of the most renowned Indian influencers, Niharika. One had to kickstart the listicle of Indian influencers at Cannes 2022 with the “Youth Icon- Entertainer of the year 2022”. The diva was honoured with the title at the World Influencers and Bloggers Awards. Furthermore, she looked absolutely gorgeous in an all-black ensemble from Geisha Designs and accessories from Diosa Paris and Radhika Agrawal Studio. Styled by Anisha Jain, Niharika’s poised look, and sassy aura is what mark the highlight of her look.

Masoom Minawala Mehta – vibrance on point

Well, this one’s definitely going to be tricky, as one just cannot choose a single look to admire from Masoom’s Cannes wardrobe. This globally celebrated influencer is a pro at styling multiple looks in one go. Minawala adorned a daunting colour palette right from the beginning till the end. She was spotted in a plethora of looks beginning with a hot-pink ensemble from Valentino and a hand-embroidered outfit by Amit Aggarwal. She continued the pink streak with Yousef Akbar’s elaborate gown, followed by an alluring floral gown by Sophie couture and a shimmery black outfit by Saiid Kobeisy for the award night.

Tarini Peshawaria – a daunting debut

Seems like we have a mesmerising debutant here! Known for her skincare tips and tricks, Tarini Peshawaria mastered her debut at Cannes 2022. Continuing her minimal and grounded streak, Peshawaria opted for a pastel ruffle gown by Ambika Lal and a sequined saree by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Moreover, the influencer took care of our FOMO and kept us glued to the gram by giving us all the tea from the event.

Malvika Sitlani Aryan – ravishing ruffles

One can just not go wrong with ruffles, right? Well, we spotted yet another debut at Cannes 2022, Malvika Sitlani Aryan, who made sure to woo us all with her gorgeous appearance. Sitlani opted for a ruffly bralette and skirt co-ord along with a huge trail enough to sweep us all off our feet. Apart from this stunning ensemble from Millia London, Malvika made a statement with an alluring choice of It-girl saree from Papa Dont Preach by Shubhika. The influencer looked like an absolute colour bomb in that saree.

Diipa Büller Khosla – an ivory treat

Continuing the sartorial choices we have Diipa Büller Khosla giving us some major #StyleGoals through her daunting ensembles. Diipa Büller Khosla left no stone unturned in fulfilling our glam dreams. She served us a wide range of ivory palettes, beginning with the shimmery gown by Nedret Taciroglu followed by an alluring ivory saree by Manish Malhotra. She was a total stunner taking over the Cannes red carpet with her stylish apparel.

Rahi Chaddha – all about Maison Valentino

Lastly, in this series of Indian influencers at Cannes 2022, we have an Indian supermodel with a huge fanbase, Rahi Chaddha. Like the other stunning influencers, Rahi made sure to shine bright with his choice of ensembles. Chaddha arrived in style donning a Maison Valentino creation followed by his all-black tux for the red carpet, that too from Maison Valentino.

All in all the 75th Cannes film festival was definitely a treat for the Indian audience, as we had plenty of stars representing our country at a global level, and the feeling is just surreal.