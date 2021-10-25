Indian-origin fashion editors to follow on Instagram for a more stylish worldview

Putting India on the world map are these Indian-origin fashion editors and writers that you should follow on Instagram.

Much like the movies, in the world of fashion, the talent isn’t only in front of the camera. Behind the scenes there is a whole gamut of creative minds who are designing, styling, curating, directing, and editing everything that we see and covet as fashion.

Even as Instagram serves as our style mood board with influencer trends, it’s important to look at those who work in the background. In our search for trendsetters who curate, predict and set style norms we came across a new swish set. Introducing you to Indian-origin fashion editors and writers who are creating waves in the field. International fashion weeks, glamorous lives and unique style that’s international yet culturally inclusive, these Indian origin fashion editors are the ones to follow on right now.

Radhika Jones has risen through the ranks in the world of publishing with her appointment as the Editor-in-Chief at Vanity Fair magazine in 2017, establishing her raison d’être in the world of fashion. Previously she’s served as the editorial director for the books department at The New York Times, deputy managing editor at Time magazine, and the managing editor of The Paris Review. At Vanity Fair, Jones isn’t simply hobnobbing with the Hollywood elite but creating a platform for emerging, diverse talent to get their spot on the soapbox. The profiles under her are sharp and sophisticated, as is her personal style. At the beginning of her appointment at Vanity Fair, she might have come under the spotlight for her quirky fashion choices, but what’s striking about her is the same individualistic style. Statuesque and sophisticated, she is usually spotted in floral summer dresses and elegant silhouettes.

In an interview with Forbes India, Imran Ahmed described himself as “Indian by ethnicity, East African by heritage, Canadian by birth and British by citizenship”. It is perhaps this diverse background that makes him one of the most influential voices in fashion. As the founder of Business of Fashion (BoF), he needs no introduction. A fashion blog by a Harvard educated McKinsey manager that spiralled into one of the most opinionated websites for fashion and its various branches, Amed has established himself as a force to reckon with. The same ideology holds true for his personal style. While he looks extremely dapper in sharply tailored suits, he’s equally at ease in offbeat prints and nonchalant styles. What we particularly love is the fact that he often sports Indian designers like Divyam Mehta.

Breaking stereotypes and shackles around fat-shaming, especially in the field of fashion, is Billie Bhatia. As the Fashion Features Editor and Columnist at Stylist Magazine, she is a game-changer both for the way she uses her words as well as how she didn’t let the words of critiques dampen her enthusiasm for fashion. This London-based fashion editor started her journey at Vogue and has now worked her way to become a strong voice in fashion and pop culture. While we follow her on Instagram closely for her envy-inducing travel updates, there’s something to be said about her joy-inducing sundresses.

Listed in this year’s Mischief #30ToWatch Young Journalist Award winners in the Culture, Entertainment and Lifestyle category, Navi Ahluwalia is currently the Assistant Editor at PopSugar UK. If you’re looking for a GenZ represent for your fashion dreams, Navi Ahluwalia, with her effortlessly elegant street style, is your gal.

