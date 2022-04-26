Need new kicks? Check out these 5 Indian origin sneaker brands

India has seen a streetwear revolution in recent years, with several brands selling top international brands and collaborations on their websites. So, if you’re a sneakerhead and looking for something new to add to your collection, these Indian origin sneaker brands are a great option.

5 Indian origin sneaker brands to add to your collection

Neeman’s

If you’re looking to add a more eco-friendly option to your collection, Neeman’s is a great brand to check out. Their sneakers (and entire footwear range) are made with sustainably sourced material along with a range that uses recycled PET bottles. This sneaker brand makes products that are comfortable, stylish and relatively affordable, making them a great option, especially for the eco-conscious!

Founded by Taran Chhabra and Amar Preet Singh, the brand does many collections and releases on a regular basis. However, it is their Relive You Sneakers, made from PET bottles, that have us excited!

7-10

Sneakers have gone from being not stylish to being one of the coolest fashion choices globally, and several major footwear brands have launched their range, along with celebrity collaborations and more. 7-10 is an Indian origin sneaker brand trying to put India on the global map, making high-quality sneakers that are comfortable and super-stylish to flaunt on a day out.

Founded by Shibani Bhagat, the brand’s Chunky sneakers have us intrigued!

Sko

Sko is an Indian-origin shoe brand that has a range of cool and comfortable sneakers on offer. These sneakers are super comfortable for everyday use and stylish enough to save for special occasions and will make for a great addition to your sneaker cupboard!

Founded by Nishant Kanodia, the brand does various types of footwear, including morjis and heels, but it is their minimalistic sneaker range that has caught our eye.

Doc Sneakers

Doc Sneakers is an Indian origin sneaker brand that is among the top brands in India at the moment. The company makes its sneakers in India and works with enthusiastic footwear designers at pocket-friendly prices. They do not promote animal cruelty and use environmentally sustainable raw materials in their shoes.

Founded by Dheeraj Gupta, the brand’s Apollo LT and Marvel LT are two sneakers we have our eye on!

HRX

The fitness brand is emerging as one of the biggest names in the fitness industry. Their range of apparel and accessories includes sneakers, which are ideal for your workouts or flaunt on a fun day out, ensuring you stay comfortable and stylish throughout.

Co-owned by Bollywood celebrity (and fitness icon) Hrithik Roshan, the brand’s limited range of sneakers is practical, fun and wearable, which we love!

