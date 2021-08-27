Indianwear looks that have caught our attention at the ongoing India Couture Week 2021

In 2021, digital runways are the norm, and we are all for it. Especially considering the mind-blowing fashion films and collections our Indian designers have been displaying. Making fashion available to the masses, the digital presentations at India Couture Week 2021 have left us awestruck every day. With brilliant background scores, inclusive model casting, and some unique couture looks — we pick our favourite looks.

Kickstarting India Couture Week 2021 was ace couturier Manish Malhotra, who bought a whole lot of glamour to his collection, Nooraniyaat. We love the tassel detailing on the dupatta; it adds a sense of fun to otherwise sombre ensembles.

Making his couture debut, Siddartha Tytler dazzled the digital runways with his collection, titled Ambrosia. The presentation was a sea of ivory and gold with models sporting a rather striking gold strip on their hair. The voluminous lehengas and anarkalis were enhanced with beadwork, laser cutting, and quilting. The ruffled kurta sets for men was definitely a look that left us intrigued.

Suneet Varma’s fashion feature Noor was an ode to the designer’s signature embroideries, intricate beadwork, and pastel shades. Adding to the traditional silhouettes of lehengas and ghararas are exaggerated ruffled dupattas or drapes that are a great way to update your wardrobe.

Stealing the spotlight for Gaurav Gupta’s show Universal Love was jewellery designer Nitya Arora as she looked stunning in a strapless black in GG’s signature sculpted look. A beautiful show with metallic hues, hybrid gowns and unconventional embroideries, this is one show at India Couture Week 2021 that we wished was physical to completely enjoy the finery.

Welcome to the future with Pankaj & Nidhi’s collection, Afterglow. Iridescent hues, applique, lattice-work, and metallic texture took over to create extravagant looks. The tasselled sleeves on this metallic gown are is such style.

The feather neck collars from Dolly J’s collection, Ah-Lam is one show-stealing look. Embellishment and feathers added a dose of fun to her show. The flower brooch off-shoulder gown is certainly an interesting take.

In Amit Aggarwal’s collection, Metanoia his avant-garde designs are juxtaposed against the barren lands of the Leh, Ladakh region. His extraordinary silhouettes are designed using materials like discarded PVC, handwoven polymer to create 3D garments. Metallic pastels and a fan-like structure, this dress with 3D folds is all love.

This season, designers Shantanu & Nikhil’s focus is on menswear as seen in their recent presentation, Oasis, at India Couture Week 2021. That said, there is plenty on offer for women who love their structured silhouettes and military-inspired Indianwear.

Header image: Courtesy Pankaj & Nidhi. Featured image: Courtesy Siddartha Tytler Instagram.