10 eclectic print styles of the season to welcome Fall 2021

If there’s a reason why we love the fall season, it’s because of the styling opportunities it present. From layering garments to experimenting with prints, fall fashion is all about trying something new. In the prints department, there’s always something new — mellow hues of autumn, intricate reinvented motifs, and a sense of loose yet structured garments. Our picks from the latest Fall 2021 collections capture the very essence of prints.

Stripes

The dichotomy of stripes is that it’s both the easiest and the most difficult print to style. While both suit all shapes, sizes and styles, it is always a good idea to pick a piece that flatters you. Inspired by the wooden architecture of Kashmir with its intricate carvings and angular designs is Gaya’s AW 2021 collection. This horizontal stripe Raya dress (Rs 12,500) breaks the monotony with its tiered silhouette, U-neckline and autumn colours.



Polka Dots

The Indian iteration of the polka dot is the tie-and-dye shibori spots as embraced by Pink City by Sarika. The Sanaz collection is a celebration of youth, and this is reflected in the exuberance of this indigo blue kurta with peacock embroidered farshi pants (Rs 25,200).



Tribal Prints

For Fall 2021, Saundh has reinterpreted lesser-explored heritage arts and translated them as print stories on modern silhouettes. Amongst them is the Sohrai Khovar, which was traditionally used for decorating the marriage chamber in Jharkhand. Heralding new beginnings and abundance, the prints have bohemian and tribal touches with vivid patterns and palettes. The Sohrai Khovar mustard printed kurta set (Rs 5,995) is digitally printed on muslin fabric with fine beadwork.



Botanical prints

Fashion turns a new leaf with a foliage-inspired print design. Let go of the old adage that nature-inspired prints are limited to spring as you embrace darker hues and bolder motifs. Punit Balana’s cherry red printed sari set (Rs 35,500) with resham and coin work adds freshness to your ensemble.



Abstract prints

Abstract or unrecognisable patterns are progressively becoming a strong part of Indian designer Indian-designer wear in lieu of more structured prints. This draped dress from Vedika M (Rs 13,500) is hand brush painted in one of fall’s favourite rust hues and is cinched with a white belt.



Baroque prints

The opulence of the rococo era is unmatched and often translates to gold foiled prints with intricate patterns and motifs. The Rococo collection from Prints by Radhika manages to beautifully capture this school of design onto this handkerchief dress (Rs 18,000). Crafted in pure silk and embellished with stones and cut-dana, this kaftan sleeved dress is a royal addition to a fall wardrobe.



Bouquet prints

Florals for fall is certainly groundbreaking and a trend that is both sexy and feminine. Dark floral prints are a great way to break the monotony and definitely stand out when it comes to Indianwear. Geisha Design by Paras and Shalini captures this ideology with the Vivienne gown (Rs 25,900). A tiered gown with tie-up details and a romantic floral pattern for evening occasions.



Paisley prints

It’s time that the paisley print escaped the clutches of the men’s accessory section and made its way into mainstream fashion conversations. As Shanaya Kapoor becomes the face of Label Ritu Kumar, we love this black halter dress (Rs 6,600) she’s wearing from the latest Fall 2021 collection.



